Who’s unavailable for Ohio State’s game against Wisconsin?

By Orri Benatar
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Ten football season has arrived in Columbus as the Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be the first in three years against the Badgers and the first in that same time frame OSU will don all-black uniforms.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Three things to know about Saturday’s game

10 players are set to be unavailable for the conference opener, including wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Cam Brown.

After sustaining an injury in week one against Notre Dame, Smith-Njigba sat out the Buckeyes’ second match against Arkansas State and returned to play last week against Toledo. He caught two passes for 33 yards.

Three other offensive players are out with Smith-Njigba while six defensive players are sidelined as well.

OUT

  • RB Evan Pryor
  • WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • WR Kam Babb
  • TE Joe Royer
  • DE Omari Abor
  • DT Zach Prater
  • LB Mitchell Melton
  • LB Teradja Mitchell
  • CB Cam Brown
  • CB Jordan Hancock
