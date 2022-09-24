ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DaBaby Claims he slept with Megan thee Stallion! (Audio)

By Ms Ebony J
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

Suge rapper, DaBaby claims he slept with Megan thee Stallion in his new single ‘Boogeyman’ off his new album.

In his new album ‘Baby on Baby 2’ Dababy raps about having sex with Megan the day before accusation came out about Tory lanesz shooting her.

Here’s the song:

Why do you think DaBaby decided to wait two years later to rap about sexing Megan.

Learn more about Dababy and this story HERE .

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

HipHopDX.com

Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Dababy
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Opens His Surprise “Baby On Baby 2” Album With “GO AGAIN – Intro”

Baby On Baby 2 landed on streamers earlier this weekend, surprising fans of DaBaby with 14 new tracks (and only one feature from Anthony Hamilton) just in time for fall. While the 30-year-old opted to make controversial remarks about Megan Thee Stallion that have earned him plenty of attention on “BOOGEYMAN,” for his album’s opener, “GO AGAIN (Intro)” he relied more heavily on his braggadocious rhyming abilities to carry him through.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"

Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Would Let His Friends Leave Gang For Fear They Would Rat

It has been a tumultuous two years for Quando Rondo as his name has been increasingly mentioned ever since the death of King Von. Rondo was reportedly at the scene when a scuffle broke out in Atlanta, resulting in the murder of the O-Block icon, and his friend, Lul Tim, has been named as the assailant by authorities. Recently, following the death of Rondo's friend Lul Pab—a young man who was shot and killed right next to Rondo—the rapper said he was laying down his flags and was done with the gang life.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

50 Cent Confirms His Deal With Starz Network Is Over

50 Cent is on to the next one after confirming his deal with the Starz network has ended. On Friday night (Sept. 16), 50 Cent shared news about his latest business move on Instagram. The rap-mogul shared a video of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating in the locker room by showering each other with champagne.
CELEBRITIES
Gizmodo

Nicki Minaj Claims Conspiracy Over Music Video Age-Restriction

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share that the music video for her song “Likkle Miss Remix” featuring dancehall artist Skeng has been age-restricted on YouTube. While that would definitely upset most artists, Minaj claims that the age-restriction is a plot to prevent her from raking in views.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Self-Directs Himself In The "SOCKS" Music Video: Watch

DaBaby delivered his surprise Baby On Baby 2 album yesterday (September 23), loaded with wild surprises for listeners. From a claim that he was "f*ckin' on Megan Thee Stallion" on "BOOGEYMAN" to sampling the 9/11 audio from a shooting altercation he was in earlier this year on "SOCKS," the North Carolina-based artist has proven that he's still the same old Jonathan Kirk, despite all the fame and fortune he's amassed.
MUSIC
RNB Cincy 100.3

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

