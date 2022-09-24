DaBaby Claims he slept with Megan thee Stallion! (Audio)

Suge rapper, DaBaby claims he slept with Megan thee Stallion in his new single ‘Boogeyman’ off his new album.

In his new album ‘Baby on Baby 2’ Dababy raps about having sex with Megan the day before accusation came out about Tory lanesz shooting her.

Here’s the song:

Why do you think DaBaby decided to wait two years later to rap about sexing Megan.

Learn more about Dababy and this story HERE .

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Saturday 3-7pm and Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj