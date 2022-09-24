A home run: Ashland University's new softball stadium earns high praise at dedication

The spring of 2023 will not only begin the 40th year of softball at Ashland University but it will also mark the first time the Lady Eagles will be playing in their very own stadium.

Deb Miller Field at the Archer Ballpark Complex was dedicated Saturday afternoon at its location off King Road across from AU baseball’s Tomassi Stadium at Donges Field.

“The idea of having our own field has been in the works for so long and I cannot believe it has finally come to fruition,” said Kayla Ruperto, who will be a senior for the Eagles next season, in her remarks to the 300 people gathered for the occasion. “It is an honor to be the first team to set foot on this field and reap the benefits of the hard work and time it has taken to build such a spectacular field.”

After the first 39 years of play at Brookside Park’s main diamond, AU now has a place it can call its own.

“What is most special about AU softball is it doesn’t matter where we play. What is most special is the love we all have for our program and for each other,” offered AU softball coach Emlyn Knerem, a 2012 AU graduate. “We bleed Purple and Gold. We are closing the chapter on 39 years at Brookside Park with a lot of memories to hold onto. But now we get to open the next chapter of AU softball in year 40 at Deb Miller Field at Archer Ballpark. We get to make new memories that last a lifetime, and I am blessed to have a front row seat.”

AU Athletics Director AL King and AU President Dr. Carlos Campo also made remarks about the new softball diamond.

“A couple of things to remember: No more at night wondering who’s going to go get the tarp and put it on and who’s going to come out in the morning and pull it,” King said. “Finally, we’re home.”

“People say you keep going back to the same well but what they don’t realize is our well at Ashland University is a well that’s spring-fed,” Campo said. “And that spring is literally alums and friends who have such a love for our students that they say we don’t feel as though this well will ever run dry because the spring renews itself season after season.”

The playing field, scoreboard, stadium seating, dugouts, bullpens and press box were paid for through the efforts led by Bob and Jan Archer, Dan and Brenda Niss, Jack and Deb Miller, Debbie Karl, and Susan Welch, among others, and through the softball program’s Dugout Club, which helped engage community members.

“It wouldn’t have gotten done without a lot of people helping out, and I like challenges so I said I’ll give so much if you raise so much, and they did,” Bob Archer said. “I like to get more people involved. That way, down the road, it will work for all of us.”

Former AU softball coaches Sheilah Gulas and Karen Linder were also on hand.

“Now, to be able to honor our program and everything we’ve done for all the decades, I’m so excited,” Gulas said. “It took 40 years to finally get a field and now this will be our home into the future, so I definitely look forward to coming back to many games and seeing where the program is going.”

“I’m so excited for the program, and not just for the kids that are here and the future kids but I think it’s very special for the alumni, the people who have graduated to be able to see Ashland University is going to value the tradition of the softball program,” Linder said. “It’s overwhelming to my heart to see this.”

One of the alums on hand, former center fielder Sunny Litteral, who graduated in 1999, walked onto the field with Knerem a couple of weeks ago.

“Brookside Park is iconic. There’s so many memories there, and I played for the Ashland Blaze before I even came to AU, so there’s a lot of games under my belt there and that place is always going to be home,” Litteral said. “But this is a new home to my heart and it’s just good to see it happen.”

The current players, like pitcher Josie Duncan, who will be a senior next season, and junior-to-be catcher Jordyn Severns also are looking forward to playing in their new confines.

“Words can’t describe just how much this means. Coming out here everyday, you have nice hops, recruiting, absolutely this is a big step for us,” Duncan relayed. “The weather, you never know with dirt, and now we can play whenever it’s a black and white decision.”

“Ashland has always been home to me, and now that we have our own field I think everybody is going to be happy to be here and everyone is going to want to win even more because this is our home turf,” Severns said. “Now it really feels like home because we’re closer to campus, and I feel like more people will come out to support us, so I’m really excited.”

Knerem said the new Deb Miller Field will also make it a game-changer in the recruitment process, as well as being able to compete in the Division II Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

“We have lost recruits in the past who have said part of the reason they aren’t coming to Ashland is because we didn’t have our own field, and now I can be proud to take recruits out here to where we play and show them our facility, and I don’t think you will find a better facility in the conference now,” Knerem said. “I’m still in awe and just excited we get to celebrate this day with everyone who’s important to our program.”