Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker
49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety
What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
NFL Analysis Network
Rex Ryan Rips Into Russell Wilson And The Broncos
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos were able to squeak out another win on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. They pushed their record to 2-1 on the season, but this isn’t a team that has instilled much confidence in people around the football world.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo pulls a Dan Orlovsky in safety as 49ers lose Trent Williams to injury
It’s been 14 long years, but to this very day, most football fans still remember Dan Orlovsky’s infamous error for the Detroit Lions during their unforgettable 0-16 season. Apparently, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also has that Orlovsky play saved soundly in his own memory bank. On Sunday, Jimmy G decided to bust out his own iteration of the play against the Denver Broncos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Kirk Cousins delivers perfect pass to K.J. Osborn for the win
The Minnesota Vikings found a way to pull out a clunker win 28-24 over the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. After falling down both 14-0 in the first half and 24-14 in the second half, they scored 14 unanswered points twice to both tie the game and take their first lead of the game with just 45 seconds left in the game.
Dan Orlovsky Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Safety vs. Broncos
The ESPN analyst felt a sense of redemption after an unfortunate play by the 49ers quarterback on Sunday night.
thecomeback.com
Broncos hire assistant to help Nathaniel Hackett manage games
Nathaniel Hackett is getting some help. Mike Klis of 9 News reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos have hired an assistant coach to sit in the booth during games and “advise Hackett on his decision making.”. Jerry Rosburg joined the staff this week and will coach his first game...
Yardbarker
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jets to add veteran T Mike Remmers
Two-time Super Bowl starter Mike Remmers will join a team in need at his position. The journeyman tackle is signing with the Jets on a practice squad agreement, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. Remmers is expected to be bumped up to the Jets’ 53-man roster soon. The former Chargers, Panthers,...
NFL・
Former Atlanta Falcons OC promoted at the collegiate level
The Atlanta Falcons have had their fair share of offensive coordinators in recent history. Matt Ryan was constantly having to learn new systems year in and year out which definitely was not helpful to his career. One of the offensive coordinators that he spent the most time with was Dirk...
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0