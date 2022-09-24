ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

HALFTIME: No. 22 Texas 24, Texas Tech 14

By David Collier
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech tries to top Texas in Lubbock for the first time since 2008.

Texas took no time to find the endzone. Hudson Card capped a three-play drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass to running back Keilan Robinson for the 7-0 Texas lead.

Texas Tech converted two fourth downs on the next drive, including a four-yard touchdown run by Donovan Smith to tie the game the game at 7-7.

Texas settled for a 40-yard field goal after Tony Bradford ended the Longhorn drive with a sack.

Aided by a Texas pass interference penalty on 3rd & 26, Texas Tech jumped in front on a Smith touchdown pass to Tahj Brooks to give the Red Raiders a 14-10 lead with 12:06 left in the second quarter.

Texas’ next drive came to an end when Reggie Pearson picked off a Card pass for his second interception of the season.

The Longhorns would regain the lead when Xavier Worthy snuck behind the secondary and caught a 39-yard pass for a touchdown to make it 17-14.

Texas would add to its lead with a Bijan Robinson touchdown run with 24 seconds left in the half to go ahead 24-14.

