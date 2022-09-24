Greene County Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help in finding missing person

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person out of Bath Township, according to a news release.

Michael Thomas Lewis, born November 3, 1985, last had contact with family members on September 2.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Lewis, you are asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.

The number is (937) 376-5034.

