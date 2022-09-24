Read full article on original website
Restorative Justice program seeks county funding
Restorative Justice Maine already has a foothold in two neighboring coastal counties and is looking to make a third in Lincoln. On Sept. 20, Director Kathy Durbin-Leighton and her team sought funding for the new Lincoln County Community Justice Hub. Since 2005, Restorative Justice Maine has diverted juvenile defendants out of the criminal justice program, in favor of a process stressing reform over punishment.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Jean Rivera, 38, of Alna was issued a summons Sept. 20 for Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
Knox County divorces
ROCKLAND — The following divorces were finalized in Rockland District Court from Feb.-May. David S. Norton, of Camden, and Isbell A. Gonzalez, of Camden, were married Sept. 5, 2010, in Northport and divorced Feb. 9. Jodi M. Heal, of South Thomaston, and Jason M. Heal, of South Thomaston, were...
Burton ‘Wayne’ Starrett, obituary
WARREN — Burton “Wayne” Starrett, 97, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Quarry Hill in Camden, Maine with his family by his side. Wayne was born on June 27, 1925 to Arthur Starrett and Alena (Watts) Starrett. He grew up in Warren and attended local...
John W. Marr, Sr., obituary
ROCKLAND — John W. Marr, Sr. died after a series of complicated medical conditions and procedures, comfortably in his home on September 12, 2022. Born on January 8, 1951, to Harold Sr. and Thelma (Nelson) Marr, now deceased, of Thomaston, Maine. He enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving a tour in Vietnam (1968-1969) and was honorably discharged in 1970.
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 30 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 30. Joseph...
Belfast, Waldoboro citizens appointed to District Court, state Housing Authority
On Tuesday, September 20, the Maine State Senate confirmed 41 of Governor Mills’ nominees to serve on Maine boards and commissions that oversee education, finance, legal services, housing, economic development, and labor policies for the State of Maine. The Senate also confirmed four of Governor Mills’ nominees to the Maine District Court.
Thomaston officer recognized for life-saving actions
THOMASTON – “Officer Leonardi displayed the kind of heroism we read about in comic books,” said a recently-presented letter of commendation. “Yet, the only thing he asked for in return was a new tourniquet so he’d be prepared to help another citizen in need.”. That...
Veronica G. Abbott-Wheat, obituary
ROCKPORT — Veronica G. Abbott-Wheat, age 89, of Rockport, passed away September 3, 2022, at Quarry Hill in Camden. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Veronica was the daughter of emigrant parents, Angelo and Serafina (Llorett) Gigante. Her father was born in Naples, Italy and her mother was born in Spain. Growing up as a first generation American, Veronica learned from her parents at an early age, life takes curiosity and discipline. It was that same drive that molded her into the artist she became.
Jeanna L. Bonin, obituary
SWANVILLE — Jeanna L. Bonin, 60 years, of Swanville, Maine, passed away September 24, 2022, at her home. She was born August 1, 1962 in Belfast, Maine, the daughter of Raymond and Beulah (Wadsworth) Gray. She attended school at Belfast Area High School graduating class of 1980. Jeanna was...
Carol Jane ‘Mickey’ Winpenny, obituary
ROCKLAND — Carol Jane “Mickey” Michael Winpenny, 86, passed away comfortably and peacefully at Sussman House on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Born on December 26, 1935 in Drexel Hill Pennsylvania to Ellsworth Lorenzo and Francis (Faissler) Michael, she was the oldest of three girls. Mickey grew up...
Pinny Beebe-Center takes action, works hard to find solutions
I typically avoid politics, and have never considered being involved in a political campaign before. But, a friend recently encouraged me to do my part and research candidates for this year’s local election season. Anne “Pinny” Beebe-Center, candidate for Maine State Senate District 12, stood out like a light to me, as I am drawn to people by what I ‘see’ in their hearts.
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital enters final stages of campaign
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital has received a $25,000 gift to support the Building on a Promise campaign from Machias Savings Bank. This gift, combined with the support of the community, completes the $1 million Dixon Challenge that began last fall. At that time, longtime hospital supporter Edith Dixon and her family challenged the community to donate a total of $1 million and the Dixon Family pledged to match those funds dollar for dollar.
Megan Alice Sawyer, obituary
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Megan Alice Sawyer, of Stockton Springs, left this earth on Saturday, September 10, 2022. She was born in Camden, Maine on November 12, 1976. Megan was a loving, caring person who worked as a caregiver and CNA at local nursing facilities. They even created a receptionist position especially for her at Harbor Hill. Her patients adored her as much as she did them. Megan would even take them on outings on her days off.
CorntoberFEST this Saturday in Rockport!
The Satellite of West Bay Rotary is once again hosting Corntoberfest, its third annual cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at American Flatbread in Rockport. There’s still time to register, but we want to thank our sponsors ahead of time for making this family-fun event possible, including:
Vote for Pinny Beebe-Center for State Senate
I have known Pinny for many years as an active and thoughtful advocate for the people of Knox County. She is a servant leader, one who has worked for people’s needs for many years and in many different capacities. I served my last term in the State Legislature during her first term and saw first hand what an effective and dedicated leader she is.
Urge residents of Hope, Warren, and Union to reinstate Bill Plueker as their state representative
As a retired teacher, I fully appreciate the support Bill Plueker has shown for Maine’s public schools. In my twenty seven years in the classroom I was acutely aware of the difference adequate funding can make to the quality of education. When funding cuts were made, programming suffered and students missed out on valuable educational experiences.
This Week in Lincolnville: Just Can’t Stop
I thought I’d built my last cabinet/bookshelf/workbench until this weekend when I realized I needed yet another. There’s hardly any room left in this old house, not even a nook or corner where I haven’t fit in some urgently needed item of furniture. Several hold books, a window seat has my winter/summer clothes, the fish tank sits atop another, the sewing machine (one of them) on a table, the other in the shop on the counter with a wonky drawer. I’ve never done well with drawers.
Authorities Investigate Weekend Death Of Penobscot County Jail Inmate
Authorities are investigating an incident during which they say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail died over the weekend. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office released a statement with limited details regarding the situation. "On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 0520 am, during routine population checks, a correctional officer...
Speedway 95 Results from September 24
Speedway 95 wrapped up the 2022 season Saturday night with the four regular Saturday night divisions in action, joined by two divisions from the Wednesday night program that ended August 28. Action will return to Speedway 95 on October 7 and 8 with the Paul Bunyan Speed Week-end closing the season.
