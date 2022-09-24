Read full article on original website
Tonight is the night Law & Order fans have been waiting for, as Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime all make their big season premieres in an epic crossover, and here's how and where to watch. If you happen to be able to watch live, you can catch the entire crossover on NBC, which kicks off at 8 PM EST with Law & Order and then continues with SVU at 9 PM EST and then concludes with Organized Crime at 10 PM EST. You can also watch through the NBC app or the Xfinity App if you have a cable provider, and then you can also watch all three shows on Peacock.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season
Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season. 'A big thank you to...
NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, La Brea, and More
You may have to wait a while for Magnum, P.I. NBC's fall TV season is about to debut, and there's a lot to be excited about in the peacock network's 2022 schedule, starting with two fan-favorite franchises. One Chicago (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.) will return on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and the three Law & Order series (Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime) will follow up on Thursday, Sept. 22.
'Survivor 43': Jeff Probst Says Contestant Outsmarted Producers in Premiere Episode
Survivor fans were introduced to a new crop of castaways during Wednesday night's premiere. As viewers quickly saw, this cast isn't messing around. As Jeff Probst even told Entertainment Weekly, one of the castaways even outsmarted the producers in the premiere. In the opening challenge, Cody Assenmacher determined a way...
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
‘NCIS’ Ratings Hit an All-Time Low as the Chances of a Mark Harmon Return Grow Slim
‘NCIS’ Season 20 marks the first complete season without Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs.
'The Goldbergs' turned Jeff Garlin's exit into a poignant moment
Saying goodbye is never easy, but the Goldberg family is doing the best they can in the new season of "The Goldbergs."
Watch NCIS Season 20, Episode 2 live online
McGee’s personal and professional lives combine in NCIS Season 20, Episode 2. Don’t miss a beat of the all-new episode live tonight. The two-hour crossover episode for NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii put the focus on figuring out how to help Parker. It turned out that his ex-wife pretended to help catch him, but really, she was working with Fornell to help clear his name.
Final Ratings: SVU Part of Law & Order Crossover Tops Thursday
In the latest TV show ratings, the SVU portion of NBC’s three-way Law & Order crossover led Thursday in the demo and in total audience. Kicking off the crossover event, Organized Crime drew 5 million total viewers per Nielsen finals (a best-since-series premiere audience) and a 0.6 demo rating (TVLine reader grade “A-“). SVU then delivered a one-year high in audience (5.5 million) and a 0.7 rating; reader grade “A-.” Closing things out, Law & Order hit a best-since-revival premiere audience (4.7 mil) and a 0.6 rating; reader grade “B+.” CBS’ Big Brother (3.1 mil/0.6; read recap) dipped week-to-week with its penultimate...
Sunday Ratings: Simpsons Leads Non-NFL Fare, Big Brother Finale Down
In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Sunday Night Football this week averaged 13.2 million total viewers and a 3.7 demo rating, down a tick from last week’s early numbers. Over on Fox, The Simpsons‘ NFL-boosted season premiere (4 mil/1.3) led all non-sports fare in the demo. The Great North returned to 2.1 mil.0.7, Bob’s Burgers did 1.6 mil/0.5 and Family Guy returned to 1.4 mil/0.4. ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! debuted to 3.8 mil/0.4, followed by Celeb Wheel‘s 4 mil/0.4. The Rookie (3.3 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) returned up in viewers vs. its previous average, but matched its demo low. CBS’...
‘The Witcher’ and Spin-Off Series ‘Blood-Origin’ Release Dates Announced
This year’s TUDUM festival came and went, with Netflix revealing release dates, cast members, and more for The Witcher Season 3 and its prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin. Blood Origin will throw its source material out the window and dial things back to the very beginning, taking place 1200 years before the fantasy series (and original books) began. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Netflix executive Kelly Luegenbiehl said the series was inspired by “a few lines in the books” after co-creators Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich hit a “plot hole” while crafting the story for The Witcher season...
Here’s How to Watch ‘Law & Order: SVU’ For Free So You Don’t Miss Any Benson & Stabler Moments
If you love Benson and Stabler as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Law and Order online for free to catch the crossover between Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and its Stabler-led spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime. The Law & Order premiered on NBC in September 1990 and ran for 12 seasons until its end in May 2010. The show, which has led to more than six spinoffs, followed a group of New York City Police Department detectives as they investigated a crime, usually murder. The first half hour would be the investigation,...
'Dancing With The Stars' Confirms Massive Change Ahead of Tonight's Premiere
The shift to streaming starts a new era for Dancing With the Stars, which kicks off its first Disney+ season on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Although the structure of the show will be familiar to longtime viewers, there is one major production change. There will be no commercials, which gives producers something they never had before: extra time.
Tim Allen Returning to TV This Week
It's been more than a year since Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing ended at FOX, but the comedian is returning to TV this week. On Wednesday, Allen will appear on Jay Leno's CNBC series, Jay Leno's Garage. The series shared a clip of the episode on their Twitter, which Allen reshared and revealed that, in the episode, he and Leno will be driving around in his "1939 Studebaker K-30 Sleeper Cab."
