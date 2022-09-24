ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Colorado runners win Surf City 10

On a quintessential Southern California morning that should have stopped, bottled and frozen in time – sun-splashed, palm trees swaying, waves lapping into the Huntington Beach pier – some 4,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes turned out for Sunday’s Surf City 10. And on the 66th edition...
BOULDER, CO

