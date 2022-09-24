ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Lake Oswego Review

Monday rewind week four: Here's our coverage of Oregon high school football

From Forest Grove to Estacada and down to Woodburn, here's what happened last week in Oregon high school football. League is on the horizon for every team across Oregon after week four, but it wasn't without a couple final non-league fireworks. Meanwhile other leagues are already taking shape in their race for automatic bids to the postseason across all classifications. Our crew was out to cover all we could in the Portland metro area with plenty of photos, stories and more on social media. Here's a recap of the fourth week of the season with links to all of...
KGW

Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons take bond into starting roles with Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers' new starting duo of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons has been years in the making. Even though Portland had a long-established backcourt with Lillard and CJ McCollum, behind the scenes Lillard helped guide Simons' development. That mentorship became important last year when Lillard was injured, McCollum was traded to New Orleans and Simons was thrust into a starting role.
WWEEK

Portland Isn't a Dumpster Fire. It's Watching a Sunset Together.

What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
Channel 6000

Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 23-25

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week marks the official beginning of fall, never mind that we've been heralding the start of fall events for two weeks now. The warm weather may be sticking around for a bit longer, but the tenor of events tells the true story of this time of the season — eat, drink and be merry for lo, the dark times cometh.
KGW

Woodburn man hopes to win Best Mullet in America contest

WOODBURN, Ore. — Musio Chavez had the idea to grow out his mullet in 2014, but it didn't start to take shape until 2020. "It wasn't difficult. I was working from home. I was fortunate enough to be able to do whatever I wanted with my hair and when I quit my job, I started studying for the bar exam and I was just at home every day," Chavez said about his '80s hairstyle.
tualatinlife.com

A Piece of the Pearl in Tualatin – Brix Tavern

“Food, glorious food! We’re anxious to try it….” echoes in mind when I get the opportunity to try new restaurants in the area. Sure, the song from the musical Oliver based on the famous Dickens work, Oliver Twist, sung by half-starving orphans dreaming of their next meal, may seem a bit of a dramatic opening for a food review. But, with restaurant closures in the area, at times, I feel like I am starving for someplace new – someplace fresh – someplace great in Tualatin…
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KXL

Two Cousins Dead After Hit By Speeding Vehicle Near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Two young women died after they were hit by a speeding vehicle as they pulled out of the Sunset Square Shopping Center onto 185th Avenue on Thursday night. Police say another driver heading southbound crashed into them, splitting the victim’s car in half and bursting it into flames around 7:40pm.
