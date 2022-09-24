Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday rewind week four: Here's our coverage of Oregon high school football
From Forest Grove to Estacada and down to Woodburn, here's what happened last week in Oregon high school football. League is on the horizon for every team across Oregon after week four, but it wasn't without a couple final non-league fireworks. Meanwhile other leagues are already taking shape in their race for automatic bids to the postseason across all classifications. Our crew was out to cover all we could in the Portland metro area with plenty of photos, stories and more on social media. Here's a recap of the fourth week of the season with links to all of...
Portland Vies to Add WNBA Team, Keep Trail Blazers
Portland is vying for a WNBA team with the help of one of its federal representatives. Sen. Ron Wyden wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, saying that a Portland WNBA team would be a “slam dunk success for the city and the league.”
Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons take bond into starting roles with Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers' new starting duo of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons has been years in the making. Even though Portland had a long-established backcourt with Lillard and CJ McCollum, behind the scenes Lillard helped guide Simons' development. That mentorship became important last year when Lillard was injured, McCollum was traded to New Orleans and Simons was thrust into a starting role.
Marshfield’s Alexander Garcia-Silver takes boys Danner Championship race title at Nike Portland XC
Alexander Garcia-Silver of Marshfield High School (Coos Bay, Ore.) crossed the finish line with a time of 14 minutes, 55.2 seconds to claim first place in the Boys Danner Championships 5K race Saturday at the Nike Portland XC. “I’m feeling so good. I knew this summer was special. I knew...
WWEEK
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
Channel 6000
Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 23-25
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week marks the official beginning of fall, never mind that we've been heralding the start of fall events for two weeks now. The warm weather may be sticking around for a bit longer, but the tenor of events tells the true story of this time of the season — eat, drink and be merry for lo, the dark times cometh.
Woodburn man hopes to win Best Mullet in America contest
WOODBURN, Ore. — Musio Chavez had the idea to grow out his mullet in 2014, but it didn't start to take shape until 2020. "It wasn't difficult. I was working from home. I was fortunate enough to be able to do whatever I wanted with my hair and when I quit my job, I started studying for the bar exam and I was just at home every day," Chavez said about his '80s hairstyle.
Lincoln High School home to the only Spanish-language student publication in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is home to the only Spanish-language high school student publication in the state of Oregon. For the last eight years students at Lincoln High School have created and published an all-Spanish-language student magazine called Puño & Letra, twice a year. But it's not just...
tualatinlife.com
A Piece of the Pearl in Tualatin – Brix Tavern
“Food, glorious food! We’re anxious to try it….” echoes in mind when I get the opportunity to try new restaurants in the area. Sure, the song from the musical Oliver based on the famous Dickens work, Oliver Twist, sung by half-starving orphans dreaming of their next meal, may seem a bit of a dramatic opening for a food review. But, with restaurant closures in the area, at times, I feel like I am starving for someplace new – someplace fresh – someplace great in Tualatin…
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
hereisoregon.com
Oregon-raised Scott Prendergast on creating new CBS show, ‘So Help Me Todd’: ‘I wanted to write about Portland’
The new CBS series, “So Help Me Todd” may not be filmed in Portland, but creator Scott Prendergast says the Rose City was a significant inspiration for the comedy-drama, which stars Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect”) and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as a son and mother who work together at a Portland law firm.
These are the top-rated Portland area apple orchards, according to Yelp
Living in the Willamette Valley means there are plenty of u-pick farms to choose from, but which ones are the top-rated apple orchards? Yelp has some choices for the top ones thanks to its reviewers.
Two hospitalized after NE Portland crash Saturday morning
Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after crashing into a tree.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Portland leads the parking reform movement, but what is it?
In 1972, Downtown Portland invested in transit, pedestrian and biking infrastructure and placed a cap on parking.
KXL
Two Cousins Dead After Hit By Speeding Vehicle Near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Two young women died after they were hit by a speeding vehicle as they pulled out of the Sunset Square Shopping Center onto 185th Avenue on Thursday night. Police say another driver heading southbound crashed into them, splitting the victim’s car in half and bursting it into flames around 7:40pm.
Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartment building
Nine people lost their apartments when a car fire spread to the building and carport, also consuming two other vehicles, in Beaverton Sunday afternoon.
Chavez-DeRemer: Republican candidate fighting for 5th district
Lori Chavez-Deremer, businesswoman, former Mayor of Happy Valley and now the republican candidate running for the newly re-drawn 5th Congressional District in Oregon.
