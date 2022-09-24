Read full article on original website
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
FOX Sports
San Diego State's Jordan Byrd runs in a 43-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead
San Diego State Aztecs QB Braxton Burmeister hands off to Jordan Byrd who runs it in for 43-yards and a touchdown. San Diego State leads Toledo 7-0.
High School Football: Bishop's loses wild one to University City; La Jolla gets roughed up by Point Loma
With 1:40 to play, University City trailed The Bishop's School of La Jolla for the first time in the game Sept. 23.
San Diego Wave Fan Gets Lifetime Ban After ‘Threatening and Physical Behavior’
The San Diego Wave soccer club announced Monday night that it has slapped a lifetime ban on a fan it determined broke its Code of Conduct at its inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium. “Although witnesses did not corroborate the use of offensive racial language, they supported the report of threatening...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
Ramen King Keisuke Bringing Three Locations to San Diego
Ramen Chain from Singapore Have 15 Southern California Locations Planned
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
Gold Finch, A Modern Delicatessen Rooted In Ashkenazi And Sephardic-Style Cooking, Open In San Diego
Rooted in Jewish immigrant culture and cuisine, Gold Finch focuses on recontextualizing staples of Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking
San Diego Business Journal
Epic Riverwalk Project Kicks Off in Mission Valley
A massive $3 billion project that will reshape a large swath of the western portion of Mission Valley is starting construction. When completed, the Riverwalk project will include a new trolley stop and town square, bike and walking paths, 4,300 homes, 152,000 square feet of retail space, one million square feet of offices, and 100 acres of parks including a 60-acre regional park.
sandiegoville.com
Crushed Ready To Bring All-Day Brunch To San Diego's North Park
Nearly a year after taking over the space previously occupied by Swami's Cafe in San Diego's North Park, Crushed will open later this week with an all-day-brunch menu and mimosa flights. Crushed is a beach-themed, all-day brunch restaurant founded in October 2014 by brother-and-sister duo Andrew & Amy Ballester. The...
Lifeguards warn of dangers after man drowns at Torrey Pines State Beach
A man in his late 50s died Sunday morning after drowning near the flat rock area at Torrey Pines State Beach, first responders said.
parkerliveonline.com
Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead
A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
Excessive heat with chance of showers, thunderstorms this week
Extreme heat will hit San Diego County before a cool down ahead this week.
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
Two missing girls in Santee area found safe
The two missing girls who went missing Sunday in the Santee area have been found safe, authorities said.
San Diego Is Staring at a Big Bill to Start Collecting Food Waste. A Measure on November’s Ballot Could Help it Pick Up the Tab.
Come January, San Diego is supposed to start collecting food waste from residents to make good on a state mandate it’s already blown past. But unlike all the other cities in the state, San Diego can’t charge everyone who lives here the cost of doing so. That could...
Fatal pedestrian hits becoming frequent in San Diego County
California Highway Patrol is dealing with a number of fatal pedestrian crashes on freeways and roads, including three this week.
californiaglobe.com
El Cajon’s Onerous Homeless Problem is Coming From San Diego County
El Cajon, a suburb of the City of San Diego, has an issue with homeless. While many cities throughout California have homeless troubles, city officials say El Cajon’s are being sent there by San Diego County. The small city of 105,000 does offer many services to the homeless transients...
Another heat wave to hit San Diego
The county will be experiencing another heat wave as temperatures are expected to rise Saturday and peak Monday and Tuesday.
sandiegoville.com
BBQ Wars: Owner Of San Diego’s Grand Ole BBQ Accuses Incoming Barbecue Restaurant Of Ripping Off Menu
In a since-deleted social media post, the owner of San Diego's hit Grand Ole BBQ accused incoming barbecue restaurant Carbón of ripping off its menu. "A bbq joint with smash burgers and root beer floats right down the street from a bbq joint with smash burgers and root beer floats...you should stay in your lane pizza boy. #carboncopy," posted Grand Ole BBQ founder Andy Harris in popular Facebook group Eating and Drinking in San Diego, which has over 17,000 members.
