San Diego, CA

freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Epic Riverwalk Project Kicks Off in Mission Valley

A massive $3 billion project that will reshape a large swath of the western portion of Mission Valley is starting construction. When completed, the Riverwalk project will include a new trolley stop and town square, bike and walking paths, 4,300 homes, 152,000 square feet of retail space, one million square feet of offices, and 100 acres of parks including a 60-acre regional park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#American Football#College Football
sandiegoville.com

Crushed Ready To Bring All-Day Brunch To San Diego's North Park

Nearly a year after taking over the space previously occupied by Swami's Cafe in San Diego's North Park, Crushed will open later this week with an all-day-brunch menu and mimosa flights. Crushed is a beach-themed, all-day brunch restaurant founded in October 2014 by brother-and-sister duo Andrew & Amy Ballester. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

BBQ Wars: Owner Of San Diego’s Grand Ole BBQ Accuses Incoming Barbecue Restaurant Of Ripping Off Menu

In a since-deleted social media post, the owner of San Diego's hit Grand Ole BBQ accused incoming barbecue restaurant Carbón of ripping off its menu. "A bbq joint with smash burgers and root beer floats right down the street from a bbq joint with smash burgers and root beer floats...you should stay in your lane pizza boy. #carboncopy," posted Grand Ole BBQ founder Andy Harris in popular Facebook group Eating and Drinking in San Diego, which has over 17,000 members.
SAN DIEGO, CA

