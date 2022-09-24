ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside

A man and a woman accused of a residential burglary are behind bars after Palm Springs police searched the roof of a grocery store as well a nearby steep hillside. The incident began at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said a homeowner called 911 reporting a theft at their vacant rental property on the The post Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
San Bernardino, CA
KGET

Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
LODI, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
ANAHEIM, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fifteen gang members are arrested by San Bernardino Police Department

Fifteen gang members were arrested during a recent crackdown by police in San Bernardino. Due to an increase in violent crimes involving a local criminal street gang, the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted directed enforcement on the gang in recent days, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 24.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP arrests 2, seizes 100 pounds of methamphetamine

California Highway Patrol officers arrested two men and seized more than 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop Friday, according to a CHP news release. Efrain Baez, 23, of Los Angeles County, and Eduardo Melendres, 29, of Riverside County, were arrested on suspicion of various drug-related charges, according to the release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Bloomington Man Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl Overdose Death of 18-year-old

Originally Published By: San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department Nixle Webpage. “On August 23, 2022, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division’s-Overdose Response Team (ORT) responded to the drug overdose death of Adrian Alloway. Investigators identified Alfred Urrea as the suspect. Upon completion of the investigation, to include autopsy results establishing Alloway’s cause of death to be acute fentanyl toxicity, the case was presented to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and murder charges were filed. On September 21, 2022, Alfred Urrea was arrested for murder and booked into custody at Central Detention Center.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Mid-City hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a motorcyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The crash occurred on South Fairfax Avenue and Electric Drive around 10:20 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release A black, 4-door sedan was driving northbound on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Prius crashes through brick wall, just misses bedroom in Pomona

An out-of-control Prius stopped just feet away from a bedroom after it crashed through a brick wall in Pomona Sunday night. The incident was reported near the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Fairplex Drive at 11:46 p.m., a Pomona Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Arriving officers found a hole in a brick wall that surrounded […]
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job

Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

