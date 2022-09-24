ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'They Cloned Tyrone' Teaser Puts Jamie Foxx, John Boyega in a Sci-Fi Mystery

Something strange is afoot in Netflix's upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone. When Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision's Monica Rambeau) go busting into what looks like a mysterious lab, they may have stumbled into more than they bargained for. The trailer, out Saturday during Netflix's Tudum global fan event, shows the trio trying to unravel a government conspiracy in this sci-fi comedy -- and marshaling support to figure out what's going on.
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer

Watch the unnerving trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller, Knock at the Cabin. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe.
Enola Holmes 2 Official Trailer - Tudum 2022

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel. Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter return in Enola Holmes 2 — where a mystery of historic proportions takes 2 Holmes to handle. The film is directed by Harry Bradbeer and also stars Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Enola Holmes 2 arrives on Netflix on November 4.
The Mother: Official Teaser Trailer - Tudum 2022

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. Watch The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal on Netflix in May 2023.
Netflix’s The Watcher: Official Trailer - Tudum 2022

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. The Watcher premieres on Netflix Thursday, October 13. Created by Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan, the limited series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, and Michael Nouri.
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
Mia Goth’s next X-rated movie is a disturbing thriller called Infinity Pool

Mia Goth is no stranger to slaying in controversial and highly graphic movies. It looks like she’s about to do it again alongside Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool – a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, son of body horror master David Cronenberg, about a rich couple who go on an all-inclusive luxury resort holiday where, unbeknownst to them, fucked up secrets lie behind the pristine hotel gates. We really do love to see it. (The suffering of rich people and influencers in movies, that is.)
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: Official Behind the Scenes Clip - Tudum 2022

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.
James Cameron Worried ‘Avatar 2’ Wouldn’t Be Relevant 13 Years After Original — Until the Trailer Hit

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is going the way of James Cameron. The writer/director revealed that despite the 13-year gap between his first “Avatar” film in 2009 and its sequel “The Way of Water,” in theaters December 16, he would never have considered doing a follow-up film within two years of “Avatar.” “I think I could have made a sequel two years later and have it bomb because people didn’t relate to the characters or the direction of the film,” Cameron told The New York Times. “My personal experience goes like this: I made a sequel called ‘Aliens,’ seven years after the first...
Joker 2 Will Reportedly Be Showcased Through the Lens of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn

The sequel to 2019's Joker has already been lofted to huge expectations, after the original managed to shatter the mold of comic book films. With multiple nominations including Best Film nod at the Academy Awards and a Best Actor win for Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime, director Todd Phillips will be returning with his leading man to continue the story of the iconic DC villain.
The Crown Season 5 Gets November Premiere Date

The Crown Season 5 will premiere on Netflix from November 9. Announced at the streamer's Tudum event, we didn't get a precise release date, but we did get a look at a new teaser image. It shows a shattering Wolf medallion (symbolizing Geralt of Rivia's School of the Wolf), alongside a swallow, the symbol of his adopted daughter, Ciri.
