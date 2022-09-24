Read full article on original website
CNET
'They Cloned Tyrone' Teaser Puts Jamie Foxx, John Boyega in a Sci-Fi Mystery
Something strange is afoot in Netflix's upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone. When Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision's Monica Rambeau) go busting into what looks like a mysterious lab, they may have stumbled into more than they bargained for. The trailer, out Saturday during Netflix's Tudum global fan event, shows the trio trying to unravel a government conspiracy in this sci-fi comedy -- and marshaling support to figure out what's going on.
IGN
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer
Watch the unnerving trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller, Knock at the Cabin. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe.
IGN
Enola Holmes 2 Official Trailer - Tudum 2022
Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel. Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter return in Enola Holmes 2 — where a mystery of historic proportions takes 2 Holmes to handle. The film is directed by Harry Bradbeer and also stars Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Enola Holmes 2 arrives on Netflix on November 4.
IGN
The Mother: Official Teaser Trailer - Tudum 2022
A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. Watch The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal on Netflix in May 2023.
IGN
Netflix’s The Watcher: Official Trailer - Tudum 2022
After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. The Watcher premieres on Netflix Thursday, October 13. Created by Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan, the limited series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, and Michael Nouri.
digitalspy.com
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Looks to Answer How We Move On Despite 'Insurmountable Odds'
According to director Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had one question central to the development of the upcoming MCU film: 'How do you carry on in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds?'. Speaking to Empire, Coogler discussed the film that will deal with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman,...
Vice
Mia Goth’s next X-rated movie is a disturbing thriller called Infinity Pool
Mia Goth is no stranger to slaying in controversial and highly graphic movies. It looks like she’s about to do it again alongside Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool – a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, son of body horror master David Cronenberg, about a rich couple who go on an all-inclusive luxury resort holiday where, unbeknownst to them, fucked up secrets lie behind the pristine hotel gates. We really do love to see it. (The suffering of rich people and influencers in movies, that is.)
IGN
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: Official Behind the Scenes Clip - Tudum 2022
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.
James Cameron Worried ‘Avatar 2’ Wouldn’t Be Relevant 13 Years After Original — Until the Trailer Hit
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is going the way of James Cameron. The writer/director revealed that despite the 13-year gap between his first “Avatar” film in 2009 and its sequel “The Way of Water,” in theaters December 16, he would never have considered doing a follow-up film within two years of “Avatar.” “I think I could have made a sequel two years later and have it bomb because people didn’t relate to the characters or the direction of the film,” Cameron told The New York Times. “My personal experience goes like this: I made a sequel called ‘Aliens,’ seven years after the first...
Watch: 'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation
"The Last of Us," a new series based on the Naughty Dog video game and starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO.
IGN
Joker 2 Will Reportedly Be Showcased Through the Lens of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn
The sequel to 2019's Joker has already been lofted to huge expectations, after the original managed to shatter the mold of comic book films. With multiple nominations including Best Film nod at the Academy Awards and a Best Actor win for Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime, director Todd Phillips will be returning with his leading man to continue the story of the iconic DC villain.
IGN
The Crown Season 5 Gets November Premiere Date
The Crown Season 5 will premiere on Netflix from November 9. Announced at the streamer's Tudum event, we didn't get a precise release date, but we did get a look at a new teaser image. It shows a shattering Wolf medallion (symbolizing Geralt of Rivia's School of the Wolf), alongside a swallow, the symbol of his adopted daughter, Ciri.
IGN
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 Blooper Reel - Tudum 2022
Far from perfect, but we love them anyway. Watch The Umbrella Academy Season 3 full blooper reel. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is streaming only on Netflix.
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Show Debuts Its First Trailer Featuring Joel, Ellie, The Infected and More
Unlike the characters in Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, Outbreak Day brought in some excitement among the game's community, as the studio and HBO finally released the first full-length trailer of the title's live-action TV show adaptation. The series has been in works at HBO for years, with Naughty...
Fans Are Reacting To The Two Big "House Of The Dragon" Deaths This Week
"I’ll never get attached to any characters EVER again."
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
