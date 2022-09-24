It’s been one year since Netflix announced it would be adapting a live-action Grendel series — but according to new reports, the show has since been scrapped by the streamer. According to The Wrap, the decision to cancel Grendel was not “taken lightly” and will not affect the streaming giant’s partnership with Dark Horse Entertainment, who was set to produce the show. Moreover, the producers will be able to shop the series elsewhere. The eight-episode series was set to feature Katy Keene star Abubakr Ali as the titular character, which would have also made him the first Arab Muslim male actor to star in a lead role...

TV SERIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO