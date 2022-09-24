ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BGR.com

17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)

Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 21

In a quiet week on Netflix, Cobra Kai Season 5 held on to the No. 1 spot on the streaming service's weekly Global Top 10 list for Sept. 12-18, Netflix announced yesterday. It's been No. 1 for two weeks, and is No. 1 again on the daily Top 10 chart on Wednesday, Sept. 21. But it could be overtaken tomorrow by Ryan Murphy's Evan Peters-led Jeffrey Dahmer limited series, which releases today. On the movies side, the Minions continue to dominate, with the Despicable Me franchise occupying three of the 10 spots on the list.
TV SHOWS
UPI News

Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of Stranger Things. The montage -- which got more than 120,000 views in the first hour it was available online -- showed cast members flubbing lines, falling down, walking into things, making faces at the camera and scaring each other on the Season 4 set of the 1980s-set sci-fi action-dramedy.
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Netflix
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now

Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Netflix Superhero Series ‘Grendel’ Scrapped Despite Filming Multiple Episodes: Report

It’s been one year since Netflix announced it would be adapting a live-action Grendel series — but according to new reports, the show has since been scrapped by the streamer. According to The Wrap, the decision to cancel Grendel was not “taken lightly” and will not affect the streaming giant’s partnership with Dark Horse Entertainment, who was set to produce the show. Moreover, the producers will be able to shop the series elsewhere. The eight-episode series was set to feature Katy Keene star Abubakr Ali as the titular character, which would have also made him the first Arab Muslim male actor to star in a lead role...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule

Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix users confused by news original series Hemlock Grove will be removed for good

Netflix users are calling out the streaming service for removing an original series for good.Every month, licenced films and TV shows are taken down due to rights surrounding how long they are allowed to be on the service for.It’s been widely believed that the original series developed by Netflix are safe, and will always be available to view. However, this is clearly not the case, and one such casualty will be Hemlock Grove.The horror series, created by Brian McGreevy was first released in April 2013, and ran for three seasons. Its cast included Famke Janssen and Bill Skarsgård.It turns...
TV SERIES
IGN

House of the Dragon: We Love To Hate Daemon, But Aegon's the New Joffrey

Warning: Full spoilers follow for House of the Dragon's sixth episode, "The Princess and the Queen." The last time we saw Prince Aegon he was a but a wee thing; a toddler. Now, thanks to a sizable 10-year time jump, we're seeing teen Aegon in all his awful, rotten adolescent glory. And with Aegon's pompous, cruel attitude comes the thing that House of the Dragon's been missing...a completely loathsome character.
TV SERIES
IGN

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: Official Behind the Scenes Clip - Tudum 2022

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.
MOVIES
IGN

Immortality Wiki Guide

IGN’s Immortality wiki features a full Walkthrough, tips and tricks, secret clips and how to unlock them, and much more. Get to know more about the hidden secrets buried within the full-motion movie game by Sam Barlow.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Devilman - Volume 2: Demon Bird Free Online

Cast: Show Hayami Yū Mizushima Jun Konomaki Takeshi Aono Yoshiko Sakakibara. In this episode, Akira Fudo (aka Devil Man) fights more demons trying to kill him. The strongest enemy sent from demon's world is Silen, the demon bird. Is Devilman - Volume 2: Demon Bird on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't...
TV SERIES

