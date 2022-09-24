ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Plough fired as Boise State's offensive coordinator, to be replaced by Dirk Koetter

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

After the most embarrassing loss of his tenure on Friday night, Boise State football coach Andy Avalos decided a massive offensive overhaul was necessary for the Broncos to move past their 27-10 loss at UTEP.

Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough on Saturday afternoon. He will be replaced by former Boise State and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter, who has worked as an offensive analyst with BSU this season.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Avalos said in a statement. “Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them.

“Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future.”

Plough released a statement on his Twitter account Saturday evening.

“I want to thank Coach Avalos for providing me the opportunity to work at Boise State. Boise State is a special place with special people. I truly wish we were able to accomplish more as an offensive unit, and I take full responsibility for any of the issues we’ve had offensively. I love Coach Koetter and will be forever grateful for him. I wish him the best of luck in taking over. He is a brilliant offensive mind, and has an amazing group of young men to work with. Go Broncos.”

Making $280,000 this year, Plough was the Broncos’ second-highest paid assistant coach behind only defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson ($290,000).

With his contract good through February 28, 2023, Boise State still owes Plough roughly $130,000.

Nonetheless, change was inevitable after the Broncos’ performance Friday.

Against a UTEP team that had struggled all season, the BSU offense put up just 177 yards of total offense. The Broncos’ rushing attack, expected to be heavily used, tallied under 100 yards. And quarterback Hank Bachmeier completed less than half his passes for 93 yards.

Even before Friday, Boise State’s offense ranked outside the top-100 nationally in myriad offensive categories. Worse: There seemed to be a disconnect between Plough and Avalos.

Avalos comes from a defensive background, and he was keen a ground-and-pound offensive attack keeps the defense rested. Plough was hired away from UC Davis a year-and-a-half ago touted as an offensive genius who specialized in an up-tempo, pass-heavy RPO scheme.

Something had to give.

On Monday, Plough alluded to the new direction Boise State was going as a run-heavy offense. In explaining it, he said: “It’s not about what I want. It’s about what’s best for the team.”

That is rare honesty that gives a peek behind the curtain that the offense Plough was running was not the offense he wanted to run.

Either way, the BSU offensive coordinator failed to adapt. He failed to make up for a banged-up offensive line. He failed to set up Bachmeier in the best spots to succeed. And he failed to live up to the standards of his boss and a fan base that expects excellence.

Koetter, revered as an offensive mastermind, is still forced to cook with the same ingredients Plough had at his disposal.

Our first look at Boise State’s offense post-Plough will be on Friday, when the Broncos host San Diego State, beginning a stretch of three brutal games (vs. SDSU, vs. Fresno State and at Air Force) that will likely decide the Broncos’ season.

If things aren’t cleaned up by then, Saturday’s change may be the first of many.

Related
105.5 The Fan

Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team

It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.
BOISE, ID
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing

A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Boise State brings back familiar face as new OC

The Boise State Broncos had an extremely disappointing performance on Friday against the UTEP Miners, losing 27-10 and falling to 2-2. This surprising loss led to a significant coaching change within the program on Saturday. Boise State head coach Andy Avalos relieved current offensive coordinator Tim Plough of his duties...
BOISE, ID
Rocky Mountain takes control of 5A SIC, beats previously unbeaten Boise

MERIDIAN — In just 80 minutes, the Rocky Mountain girls soccer team went from underdogs to leaders in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference. It took only one game for the Grizzlies to show they were still contenders among the best teams in the state. Rocky Mountain topped previously unbeaten Boise 2-0 on Monday evening, taking control of their own destiny in the SIC title chase and making a statement in...
BOISE, ID
Nampa, ID
