Overwatch 2 Is Putting New Heroes Behind the Battle Pass and Players are Pissed
Overwatch 2 releases in early October, and its community of players are in uproar over its battle pass. When Overwatch first released, it occupied a unique space in the shooter genre. You didn’t necessarily have to have the best aim and reflexes like a pro Counter-Strike player because each character also had special powers, and class roles. As a support player, you could focus on healing, and as a tank, protecting your team from oncoming fire was just was important as shooting. Over the years the game has changed greatly, but the upcoming changes in Overwatch 2 has made players nervous, especially the game’s new monetization scheme.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added
It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
Overwatch 2 Boss Interested in Exploring Fortnite-Style Brand Crossovers
Overwatch’s Commercial Leader and Vice President, Jon Spector, has said that he is interested in exploring brand crossovers similar to those seen in Fortnite with Overwatch 2. Talking to Game Informer, Spector said: "I'm a big anime nerd myself. I think it's super cool when I see Naruto appear...
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
Will Modern Warfare II DMZ Have a Beta?
September has been filled with exciting Call of Duty news and reveals, but none more intriguing than the extraction mode known as DMZ. Infinity Ward looks to bring a slew of brand new experiences for Call of Duty fans with the launch of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Alongside this title, fans can also look forward to the continuation of the Call of Duty: Warzone experience with its successor Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. New additions to the classic battle royale game will be introduced such as enemy A.I. combatants, upgraded Buy Stations, and much more.
Will Warzone 2.0 Have a Beta?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta Weekend 2 has begun and many players are left wondering whether a beta will be coming for the eagerly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. During the Call of Duty: Next event, players were given a brief glimpse of the upcoming battle...
Cyberpunk 2077 Director Gets Emotional After Meteoric Rise
One of the directors at CD Projekt Red has found themselves overcome with emotion after the recent rise of Cyberpunk 2077. Following the launch of the new anime series on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a massive boost in players across all platforms. While the game got off to a hot start when it first launched in 2020, that prominence was short-lived due to the title's rough state at the time. Now, nearly two years after releasing, it seems those within CD Projekt Red are beyond happy that the game is getting a new lease on life.
Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy's Nintendo Switch release date has not been revealed.
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
The Biggest Leaks In Gaming History
The wait for a next big AAA game can be excruciating. Just take a look at Nintendo: "Pikmin 4" was announced to be close to completion back in 2015 (per Eurogamer), only for a Nintendo Direct in 2022 to deliver "Pikmin" fans the big news that it was still a little ways away. The threat of cancellation or countless delays don't help fan anxiety — but leaks can have a way of both exciting and infuriating gamers.
World of Warcraft: Wrath of The Lich King Classic - Official UK Launch Trailer
Hail to the King! Fight your way through the icy continent of Northrend and besiege the Icecrown Citadel when the Lich King returns in World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion, available September 26th. Delve into the dungeons and raids, relive the legend of the undead king, and master the necromatic Death Knight class to forge your own destiny. Presented by Presented by Blizzard Entertainment.
How Much is Mincemeat Skin in Fortnite?
The eerie Mincemeat skin has made its way back into Fortnite's item shop. Players wanting to unlock this creepy outfit can look no further as we break down how much this skin will cost you. Fortnite: Paradise is the latest season in the third chapter of the Fortnite saga and...
Apex Legends Developer Explains Recent SMG Nerfs
In a Reddit AMA on Thursday, Apex Legends' recent SMG nerfs were addressed by senior game designer Eric Canavese. Apex Legends, which recently had its Season 14 update in August, underwent a major balance overhaul of weapons, specifically a vast change in weapon buffs and nerfs. Along with a new playable Legend, Vantage, the list of changes to weapons is extensive--but players have noticed some major nerfs in SMGs in the update.
Popular Twitch Steamer Believes Warzone 2 is Better Without Loadouts
Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber TimTheTatman has been vocal about Warzone 2.0's choice to get rid of loadouts. In a recent video focused on the differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, TimTheTatman argued that Warzone 2's decision to get rid of loadouts was beneficial to the game as he believes that currently, the weapons found on the ground in Warzone are useless.
Apex Legends Devs Acknowledge Mirage Bugs, Working on Fixes
Respawn Entertainment lead game designer, Devan McGuire, acknowledged various Mirage bugs in a Reddit AMA on Thursday. Several players have reported bugs associated with Mirage and his decoy ability since around 2020, ranging from the decoy getting stuck in place, decoys being easily identifiable, to enemies downed by the decoys self-reviving themselves. Several photos and videos which document the numerous occasions in which gameplay with Mirage is stifled by bugs can be easily found as players try to navigate through them.
Yveltal Pokemon GO Raid Guide 2022: Dates, Weakness, Counters
Yveltal is Pokemon GO's newest five-star raid.
Splinter Cell Remake Will Update Story for 'Modern-Day Audience'
A job listing for the Splinter Cell remake suggests the game will have its story updated.
Cyberpunk 2077 beats The Witcher 3's all-time concurrent player record on Steam
After a dramatic resurgence, Cyberpunk peaked at more than 135,000 players
