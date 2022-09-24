Read full article on original website
Is Warzone 2 in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta?
Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in the Modern Warfare II Open Beta?. Now that the Modern Warfare II Open Beta has been out and available for some time, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering whether or not Warzone 2 is included as well. Here's a breakdown of if Warzone 2 is in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
Can You Still Play Rebirth Island After Warzone 2's Release?
Wondering whether or not Rebirth Island will still be playable after the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? We've got you covered. Now that the next era of Call of Duty appears to be starting shortly, it's perhaps no surprise that many are concerned about what this means for Warzone 1, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not you can still play Rebirth Island after Warzone 2's release.
Is This The Most Effective Modern Warfare 2 Strategy Ever?
There is no one definitive answer to this question, as the most powerful modern warfare 2 strategies vary depending on the player's individual playing style. However, some of the most common and powerful strategies include using the right weapons and attachments for your team, using terrain to your advantage, and using teamwork to achieve success.
Will Warzone 2.0 Have a Beta?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta Weekend 2 has begun and many players are left wondering whether a beta will be coming for the eagerly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. During the Call of Duty: Next event, players were given a brief glimpse of the upcoming battle...
Apex Legends Devs Have 'No Plans' to Permanently Add LTM Throwing Knife
Respawn Entertainment seemingly has no plans to make the Throwing Knife a permanent weapon in Apex Legends. Since making its debut with the Gun Run LTM during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the mode's exclusive, game-ending Throwing Knife weapon has quickly become a fan favorite in the community. However, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the game's default weapon pool just yet.
How Much is Mincemeat Skin in Fortnite?
The eerie Mincemeat skin has made its way back into Fortnite's item shop. Players wanting to unlock this creepy outfit can look no further as we break down how much this skin will cost you. Fortnite: Paradise is the latest season in the third chapter of the Fortnite saga and...
Splinter Cell Remake Will Update Story for 'Modern-Day Audience'
A job listing for the Splinter Cell remake suggests the game will have its story updated.
Apex Legends Developer Explains Recent SMG Nerfs
In a Reddit AMA on Thursday, Apex Legends' recent SMG nerfs were addressed by senior game designer Eric Canavese. Apex Legends, which recently had its Season 14 update in August, underwent a major balance overhaul of weapons, specifically a vast change in weapon buffs and nerfs. Along with a new playable Legend, Vantage, the list of changes to weapons is extensive--but players have noticed some major nerfs in SMGs in the update.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added
It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
Dead Silence, A Field Upgrade Perk In The Beta Version Of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Has An Amusing Drawback For Players
The Dead Silence perk in Modern Warfare 2 has been met with disapproval from beta gamers. Fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 demonstrate how this feature completely undermines any attempt at a stealthy takedown of the other team. The second weekend of the beta has passed, and the...
Warzone YouTuber Claims M4A1 is Back as 'OG Meta'
The M4A1 makes a return to Call of Duty: Warzone meta, according to YouTuber WhosImmortal in a recent video. While the M4A1 was originally a popular pick during the early days of Warzone, many people decided to change their loadouts with the inclusion of Vanguard weapons, which many people saw as simply better than the Modern Warfare weapons being offered. Although most people dismissed the Modern Warfare guns, especially the M4A1, recent stats show that the M4A1 can go toe-to-toe with its Vanguard cousins.
Upcoming Overwatch 2 Hero Seemingly Hinted in Esperanča Reveal
One eagle-eyed Overwatch 2 fan has seemingly discovered a trail of clues left by Blizzard Entertainment in its Esperanča map reveal regarding who the next Hero could be. Right at launch, Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is set to feature the three new Heroes that have been revealed in full so far: Sojurn, Junker Queen and Kiriko. Additionally, it's already been revealed that nine weeks after that, Season 2 will bring with it a new Tank Hero.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Infinity Ward Has Announced That New Maps And Game Types Will Be Introduced For The Second Weekend Of The Beta
Infinity Ward has announced that the second beta weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have additional maps and game styles than the first. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 held its inaugural test weekend a week ago, and only PlayStation players were allowed to participate. Call of Duty fans on PC and Xbox may join in the second weekend of the beta. By seizing the moment, Infinity Ward has provided an even more comprehensive preview of the content that Modern Warfare 2 will offer.
Microsoft CEO 'Confident' Activision Blizzard Acquisition Will Close
Despite scrutiny from regulators and competitors, Microsoft's CEO believes his company's acquisition of Activision Blizzard will succeed.
Modern Warfare 2 Clip Sparks Debate Over Aim Assist
A recent tweet from MaxiqTV featured a clip of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's aim assist and fans of the long-running series everywhere chimed in about how they felt. Call of Duty is no stranger to aim assist as it helps players on controller hit their shots more consistently. The level of aim assist has varied between entries in the long-running series but it appears that Modern Warfare 2 will be taking it up a notch.
How to Throw Birthday Presents in Fortnite
There is no better way to celebrate Fortnite's birthday than to throw some presents! As a part of Fortnite's in-game celebration, throwing presents will unlock exclusive rewards. Starting Sept. 23, presents will be scattered throughout the map at the start of each match. It's then up to players to find and throw the presents to complete the limited-time birthday quest.
Apex Legends Leaks Reveal Halloween-Themed LTM Map
An Apex Legends data miner has discovered evidence of a new Halloween event that appears poised to bring new limited-time mode map called Haunted Estates on which players will be able to play Gun Run. The data miner, AG420, also discovered the map will be a shadowy version of the...
Valve Launches Steam Charts Section for Market Insights
Valve has replaced its old Steam stats page with a revamped Steam Charts section offering a surfeit of realtime data.
Apex Legends Devs Provide Development Details Regarding Seer's Abilities
Fans of Apex Legends were recently given interesting insight during a Reddit AMA that provided a behind-the-scenes look into why Seer's abilities work the way that they do. Apex Legends enthusiasts are well aware of the stylish character Seer and his incredible recon capabilities. Seer enters the arena with powerful skills such as Heart Seeker and Focus of Attention that allow players to quickly decipher enemy movements and locations. These abilities are so advantageous that many players and pros consider him to be one of the premier options for gamers to play as.
