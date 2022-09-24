ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

DBLTAP

Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added

It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Devs Have 'No Plans' to Permanently Add LTM Throwing Knife

Respawn Entertainment seemingly has no plans to make the Throwing Knife a permanent weapon in Apex Legends. Since making its debut with the Gun Run LTM during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the mode's exclusive, game-ending Throwing Knife weapon has quickly become a fan favorite in the community. However, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the game's default weapon pool just yet.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Upcoming Overwatch 2 Hero Seemingly Hinted in Esperanča Reveal

One eagle-eyed Overwatch 2 fan has seemingly discovered a trail of clues left by Blizzard Entertainment in its Esperanča map reveal regarding who the next Hero could be. Right at launch, Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is set to feature the three new Heroes that have been revealed in full so far: Sojurn, Junker Queen and Kiriko. Additionally, it's already been revealed that nine weeks after that, Season 2 will bring with it a new Tank Hero.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

