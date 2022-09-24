Read full article on original website
Trombone Champ Playable Platforms Listed
Trombone Champ can only be played on PC through Steam.
Riot Games Reportedly Held Emergency Meeting for G2 Esports Valorant Spot Following Andrew Tate Fiasco
Riot Games reportedly planned to give G2 Esports a partnership spot in the VCT Americas League, but pivoted following owner Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez's involvement with Andrew Tate.
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Best Layup Packages: Current and Next Gen
Here are the best NBA 2K23 MyCareer Layup Packages on current and next gen.
NBA・
What Time Does Wrath of the Lich King Classic Launch?
One of World of Warcraft's most well-loved expansions, Wrath of the Lich King, is heading to WoW Classic in a matter of hours. Here's when the expansion is set to go live.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added
It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
Apex Legends Devs Have 'No Plans' to Permanently Add LTM Throwing Knife
Respawn Entertainment seemingly has no plans to make the Throwing Knife a permanent weapon in Apex Legends. Since making its debut with the Gun Run LTM during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the mode's exclusive, game-ending Throwing Knife weapon has quickly become a fan favorite in the community. However, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the game's default weapon pool just yet.
How to Fix NBA 2K23 Crashing on Xbox Series X
The best way to fix NBA 2K23 from crashing is to either restart your console or reinstall the game.
Is Rumbleverse on Nintendo Switch?
Rumbleverse is not available to play on Nintendo Switch.
Pokémon GO Exploration Challenge Explained
Pokémon GO Exploration Challenge will offer encounters with Spritzee.
Arsenal Update Brings New Character, Weapon to Meet Your Maker Closed Playtest
The Arsenal Update arrived in Meet Your Maker earlier this week.
NBA 2K23 2KTV Episode 1 Answers: 3,600 VC Available for Free
Here's a breakdown of the answers to the 2KTV Episode 1 trivia questions in NBA 2K23.
NBA・
Yveltal Pokemon GO Raid Guide 2022: Dates, Weakness, Counters
Yveltal is Pokemon GO's newest five-star raid.
Upcoming Overwatch 2 Hero Seemingly Hinted in Esperanča Reveal
One eagle-eyed Overwatch 2 fan has seemingly discovered a trail of clues left by Blizzard Entertainment in its Esperanča map reveal regarding who the next Hero could be. Right at launch, Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is set to feature the three new Heroes that have been revealed in full so far: Sojurn, Junker Queen and Kiriko. Additionally, it's already been revealed that nine weeks after that, Season 2 will bring with it a new Tank Hero.
BFI to Fund Video Game Culture, Preservation
The BFI's new Screen Culture 2033 initiative will include video games and virtual reality as one of its core concerns.
How to Rotate Inventory Items in DayZ
Inventory management is a key survival function in DayZ that new players will want to learn early on. In order to make the most of the limited inventory space, here's how to rotate items.
How to Get to Northrend in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
Tips for players on how to get to the Northrend in wotlk classic.
Is There an Auction House in Madden Mobile 23?
Fans have been wondering if there is an Auction House in Madden Mobile 23?
Trombone Champ Controller: Can You Buy Trombone Controllers?
Trombone controllers for Trombone Champ are unfortunately not available.
