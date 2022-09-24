Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Why You Should Pick The Kia Stinger Over A BMW or Mercedes
Remember the times when Korean carmakers were the laughingstock of the automotive industry? Those days are long gone, and if you have any doubt about it, you only need to look at the Kia Stinger to see that the Korean carmaker has come a long way. Upon arrival, Kia’s sleek, four-door coupe proved more than a match for the German premium offerings from BMW and Audi. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and 2023 will be the last year of the Stinger. Of course, we have SUVs to blame since they are steadily eating away at most other segments. With that said, let me tell you why you shouldn’t miss out on the sleek Korean while it’s still around.
Top Speed
Why the Outdated Jaguar F-Type Is Still The Perfect Sports Car
The Jaguar F-Type has been around for the better part of a decade, which in the world of sports cars is, more or less, an eternity. The British, luxury, sports coupe has been around since 2013, but it underwent a significant facelift in 2019. The spiritual successor to the legendary, Jaguar E-Type is still on sale, but with its direct competitors having already moved to newer platforms, the two-seater “Jag” remains the only old-school sports car in its segment. Here’s why that’s a good thing.
This Stunning W140 Mercedes S-Class Is A 615-HP V12 Sleeper
Throughout most of the 1990s, the W140 S-Class served as Mercedes-Benz's flagship sedan. It was one of the last overengineered Mercs of the era and came with everything from double-paned soundproofed glass to rain-sensing wipers and an adaptive damping system. These are features that were mostly unheard of at the time, and while not all of these gizmos aged well, the W140's timeless styling has.
Top Speed
Palm Beach Dyno Turned this Shelby GT500 Into the Holy Grail of Horsepower
Ford might have just dropped the seventh generation Mustang, but a new Shelby GT500 won’t happen until later in 2025 or 2026. Since the new Dark Horse just put it to shame, the future GT500 will have to raise the bar by a lot. whether or not that will happen remains a mystery, so for now we have to make the best out of what we have. And, in all honesty, we have a lot to work with. The guys over Palm Beach Dyno present the CX1300R – a highly improved, more powerful GT500.
The Mercedes EQS SUV Has A Price In America, And It Ain't Tiny
Ever since the hateful W163 M-Class was introduced in 1997, Mercedes-Benz has been building SUVs in the USA. 25 years later, that tradition continues, with the EQS SUV now sailing down the Tuscaloosa assembly line. Soon, the electric SUV will slink into Mercedes dealers across the country and, in preparation, the automaker has released local trim specifications and pricing. Note that all prices listed below don't include the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen is coming in mid-2024, chairman says
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen will arrive in mid-2024, the company’s chairman Ola Källenius said during a roundtable with reporters this week, according to Autoblog. Källenius also said he drove a prototype version of the electric SUV at the company’s testing facility in Graz, Austria, and came away convinced that the future of off-road adventure is electric.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Aventador successor, 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63, 2023 BMW Alpina XB7: This Week's Top Photos
Lamborghini's successor to the Aventador was spotted this week. With a new V-12 engine and hybrid technology, the redesigned supercar will move Lamborghini into the next era. Brabus unveiled a wild pickup truck based on the Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63. Called the P 900 Rocket Edition, just ten examples will be built, each packing 888 hp.
Top Speed
The Renault R5 Turbo 3E is the Ultimate Electric Hot Hatch
In some ways, the automotive landscape has seemed rather dull in recent years, with the vast expanses of crossovers and ICEs getting the axe left and right. However, the future may be more than just an ocean of boring EVs if the kooky French over at Renault have anything to do with it. Introducing the all-electric Renault R5 Turbo 3E, it seems to have taken a page out of Porsche's book and is now giving models the "turbo" designation, even though it is physically impossible for them to actually have a turbo.
MotorAuthority
Brabus builds a Mercedes-Benz G-Class pickup packing 888 hp
Mercedes-Benz has yet to launch additional body styles for its second-generation G-Class but German tuning company Brabus has one in the form of its XLP. Once in a while Brabus likes to offer a special version of the XLP fitted with more of everything. The latest is the P 900 Rocket Edition, which is limited to just ten examples.
Top Speed
Ford's New Track Pack Makes the Focus ST a True Driver's Car
With exception of the now-canceled Focus RS, the ST is the next best hatch you can get from Ford. But the future of both the Fiesta and the Focus hatches is uncertain, and there's a good chance they'll cease to exist when production of the current models ends in 2025. Rumors suggest the ST could live on with electric power, but for now, this is just a rumor. Before that happens, Ford is launching a new Track Pack option for the Focus ST. The new pack is available in selected European countries and can only be applied to the five-door hatch-back equipped with the six-speed manual transmission.
