Remember the times when Korean carmakers were the laughingstock of the automotive industry? Those days are long gone, and if you have any doubt about it, you only need to look at the Kia Stinger to see that the Korean carmaker has come a long way. Upon arrival, Kia’s sleek, four-door coupe proved more than a match for the German premium offerings from BMW and Audi. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and 2023 will be the last year of the Stinger. Of course, we have SUVs to blame since they are steadily eating away at most other segments. With that said, let me tell you why you shouldn’t miss out on the sleek Korean while it’s still around.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO