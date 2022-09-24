ULM football defeats Louisiana-Lafayette for first win over Ragin' Cajuns since 2017

Before the start of the 2022 season, Louisiana-Monroe football coach Terry Bowden said the first four games will allow him to see where the Warhawks stand.

The 21-17 home victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday kicked off Sun Belt Conference play. This marked the first time since 2017 that ULM (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) was able to beat the Ragin’ Cajuns and open conference competition with a win. It was the first win since 2004 against UL at Malone Stadium.

“I’m just thrilled to death about that win for our players and what they’ve accomplished tonight,” Bowden said.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-2, 0-1) took the lead first in their first possession. Despite returning the favor with a touchdown of their own, the Warhawks' offense was lacking, forcing the defense to pick up the slack to have a shot at staying in the game.

ULM came back in the fourth quarter, after a two-quarter scoring drought. Chandler Rogers put the game within reach after a 5-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown. An interception from Car’lin Vigers and a sack from Fitzroy Gardner and Caleb Thomas late in the fourth quarter topped it off.

Defense is the glue

In all four quarters, the ULM defense was pivotal in finding success against the Cajuns.

“It’s truly encouraging to have a defense like that because you always know you’re one play away,” Rogers said.

The Cajuns got sloppy in the fourth quarter and the ULM defense was all over it. ULM finished with three sacks, seven tackles for loss, an interception, four pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

“Defense wins championships,” Bowden said. “If you play great defense, you’re always in the football game.”

Vigers and Zach Woodard made the Cajuns scramble. Vigers was responsible for four tackles, an interception and two broken-up passes. Woodard had eight tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry.

Capitalizing on big plays

Since taking over the Warhawks program after a winless 2020 season, Bowden has been drilling the importance of big plays, linking it to wins.

“To be a great offense, you’ve got to have explosive plays,” Bowden said.

The offense got tied up by the Cajuns defense in the second and third quarters. The biggest plays made by the Warhawks came in the first quarter, on a 75-yard touchdown run from Andrew Henry, and in the fourth quarter, with an 89-yard pass from Rodgers to Tyrone Howell.

“It was a moment of keep throwing the jabs,” Henry said. “We had been throwing the jabs all week.”

Powering through

The Warhawks were down by 10 points at halftime. All Bowden said to them in the locker room was keep playing.

“No one was upset,” Henry said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight.”

Now the Warhawks are wanting more.

“We’re going to take it day by day, week by week,” Henry said. “We’re going to be good, we’re going to be great.”

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: ULM football defeats Louisiana-Lafayette for first win over Ragin' Cajuns since 2017