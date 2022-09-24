Read full article on original website
Ephs Second Half Goal Sinks Women's Soccer
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin women's soccer team dropped a hard fought 1-0 NESCAC game to Williams on Sunday afternoon. The Polar Bears (6-2-0, 2-2-0 NESCAC) were denied a two-win weekend by the Ephs (5-2-0, 4-1-0 NESCAC) who leave Maine with a pair of victories. Game Highlights. Bowdoin outshot...
Williams Holds Off Men's Soccer in First Polar Bear Loss of the Year
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's soccer team suffered its first setback of the season, dropping a 1-0 decision to Williams on Sunday afternoon at Pickard Field. The Polar Bears stand at 5-1-1 (2-1-1) while the Ephs are 3-0-4 (2-0-2). Game Highlights. A scoreless first half saw the...
Bowdoin to Host ITA Men's Tennis New England Championship This Weekend
BRUNSWICK, Maine - Bowdoin College will be the host site for the 2022 ITA New England Men's Tennis Championship this weekend. Play will begin on Friday morning at the Pickard Tennis Courts and Maine Pines Tennis Center, with action continuing throughout the weekend. The complete draw is available here, with updated results as the weekend progresses. Outdoor courts will also have live web streams available via PlaySight.
Men's Golf Earns Best Finish at Bowdoin Invitational Since 2014
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's golf team placed fourth at the Bowdoin Invitational this weekend at Brunswick Golf Club. The Polar Bears, who led after day one, record their best finish in their home event since the 2014 season. Tournament Highlights. In what has become one of...
Women's Rugby Blanks Castleton State in Road Win
CASTLETON, Vt. – The Bowdoin College women's rugby team dispatched Castleton State in a 73-0 victory on Sunday afternoon in Vermont. The Polar Bears stand at 3-0 after the victory. Match Highlights. Bowdoin's defense shut out the Spartans in their home opener as a balanced attack saw eight different...
Library Exhibit Showcases Children’s Spanish Language Books to Highlight Education Efforts
The forty-six works were purchased over the summer from La Librería bookstore in Los Angeles, California, said Humanities and Media Librarian Carmen Greenlee at a recent Facebook Live event to launch the exhibit. The books will serve two purposes, said Greenlee: First, they will support Multilingual Mainers, a community partnership between Bowdoin and Kate Furbish Elementary School in Brunswick to promote language acquisition skills and multicultural awareness. Second, the books will be available to students interested in Professor Margaret Boyle’s Teaching and Learning Languages and Cultures class (INTD 2516), which she will be teaching again next semester.
