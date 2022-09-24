The forty-six works were purchased over the summer from La Librería bookstore in Los Angeles, California, said Humanities and Media Librarian Carmen Greenlee at a recent Facebook Live event to launch the exhibit. The books will serve two purposes, said Greenlee: First, they will support Multilingual Mainers, a community partnership between Bowdoin and Kate Furbish Elementary School in Brunswick to promote language acquisition skills and multicultural awareness. Second, the books will be available to students interested in Professor Margaret Boyle’s Teaching and Learning Languages and Cultures class (INTD 2516), which she will be teaching again next semester.

