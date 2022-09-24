Read full article on original website
Marquette Regional History Center receives art & culture funding
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Arts and Culture Council awarded $19,500 to the Marquette Regional History Center. To receive funding, the historic nonprofit had to apply. Executive Director Chris Osier says the center is primarily funded through memberships, admissions and events. The grant money will go toward operating costs...
Biggest year ever for ‘Stake the Lake’ fundraiser in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser Saturday in Munising had its biggest year ever, despite a rainy morning. Organized by the Eric R. Beverly Family Foundation, Stake the Lake raises money for Alger County residents battling cancer. The Alger County Chemotherapy and Mammography Program (CHAMP) provides assistance in the form of grants to individuals undergoing treatment for breast and other types of cancer.
Great Lakes Scuba Divers raises money to expand
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Scuba Divers are done cleaning the Marquette harbor and are now looking to expand. The group hosted a fundraiser at Ore Dock Brewery Sunday night. There were bucket raffles with a paddle board as the grand prize. Live music filled the room by the band, The Reveal.
The ‘Hidden Wound’: NMU plants flags, honors victims of Indigenous boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Orange flags are planted on the Northern Michigan University campus as part of Indigenous boarding school recognition efforts this week at the university. Planted yesterday, these 5,000 flags will remain on campus this week to honor the thousands who died on the grounds of Native boarding...
Just Believe to host bike, walk & run to raise awareness of skin cancer
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A local non-profit is raising awareness about skin cancer. Just Believe is set to hold a bike, walk and run at Gwinn’s Up North Lodge on Sunday, October 9th, starting at 11 a.m. Forefront Dermatology will provide free skin checks for the public from 11...
Preparations underway for Marquette’s Haunted Hayride
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Set-up has begun for the 13th annual Haunted Hayride in Marquette. TV6 and the 16 other participating groups started transforming the Marquette County Fairgrounds into the scaregrounds on Sunday. Marquette’s Haunted Hayride president Andi Goriesky talks about the timeline for setting up the 3-day event.
Marquette Township Fire Department holds open house
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Fire Department held an open house Monday night. It was the public’s chance to see some of the volunteers and all their equipment. There were hot dogs on the grill, tours of the building and equipment and displays of their gear....
Cities of Negaunee, Houghton receive MEDC funds to revitalize downtown areas
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in the cities of Negaunee or Houghton, expect to see upgrades to your downtown areas in the near future. New lighting, sidewalk upgrades, and streetscape infrastructure and furnishings are just some changes the City of Negaunee will be making as part of its Streetscape Project.
Downtown Negaunee to open Social District
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee will be opening a new social gathering spot for residents this Saturday, Oct. 1. The city and its downtown development authority have received approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to create a social district in the downtown area. It will allow licensed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages that can be consumed outside within a “commons area.”
Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum lights up B-shaft once again
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The project to relight the B-Shaft headframe in Ishpeming is now complete. On Monday night, there was a brief ceremony at the Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum where it lit up the headframe for the first time in years. The city of Ishpeming worked in partnership with...
Marquette City Commission approves new budget
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission met Monday night to approve a new budget that starts on the new fiscal year, Oct. 1. The $24 million budget was approved unanimously. Also at tonight’s meeting, Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs and City Attorney Suzanne Larson had both of their...
No injuries reported, pets safe from Marquette Grove Street fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was hurt in a residential fire in Marquette Monday, according to the Marquette City Fire Department. TV6 also confirmed no pets were injured. Around 4:30 p.m. a fire broke out from a furnace in the basement of a home on the 700 block of Grove St. in Marquette. A portion of Grove St. was blocked by police while firefighters extinguished the fire.
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
A look at home listings and pricings in Marquette County with Realtor Stephanie Jones
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones said pricing is starting to become the most important aspect of house hunting and selling. She explained if a house is priced well, and on the market right now, it will get multiple offers. She added this is why it is important to listen to your realtor.
Escanaba City Council receives appraisals for land development projects
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In Escanaba, the city council is closer to an agreement about three large development projects. At a special meeting Monday, the council received appraisals for three properties, a section of land on Escanaba’s waterfront, the former jail and the old chamber of commerce building. The former jail site is owned by Delta County, but there are parcels of land there the city still owns.
Missing NMU student found dead at accident scene
L'ANSE TOWNSHIP, MI— Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post are investigating a traffic accident that took the life of a Northern Michigan University student. On Thursday, troopers assisted NMU Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a search of a missing person. Public Safety had called the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office to request a wellbeing check in L’Anse for Virgil Mongozid, 18. He was allegedly involved in an incident investigated by NMU officers the night before. Troopers and officers from the KBIC PD contacted Mongozid’s sister, who said she hadn’t seen him since 2 a.m. that day.
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
ONOTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people have minor injuries after their vehicle hit a moose Saturday night in Alger County. According to the Michigan State Police, two people from Illinois were driving on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when they hit a moose.
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
‘Everything just came together’: One business closes, another expands
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sheryl and John Yavorski are the owners of 906 Flowers and Gifts. Their store is along Ludington Street across from the UPS store. But in one week, the flower and gift shop is closing. “Everything just came together very, very nicely. I was very concerned about...
State police investigating deadly Baraga County crash after multi-day search
L’Anse, Mich. (WJMN) – An investigation by Michigan State Police is underway after an 18-year-old L’Anse man is believed to have died in a vehicle crash last week. On Thursday, September 22, troopers with the Michigan State Police Calumet Post assisted Northern Michigan University Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a missing person search for 18-year-old Vergil Mongozid.
