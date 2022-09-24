Read full article on original website
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
Spells Pick-6 up for Big 12 Play of the Week
For the second week in a row, a West Virginia football player needs Mountaineer Nation’s vote. Last week, it was Reese Smith, who’s impressive catch was one of the top plays in the Big 12. This week, true freshman Jacolby Spells is up for the honor. Spells’ Pick-6...
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
Yosef gives No. 4 Marshall edge over WVU
Thundering Herd thunder on to earn first regular-season win over WVU since 2000. The Mountain State Derby’s first entry in the Sun Belt gave the rivalry a fast and physical chapter as No. 4 Marshall topped West Virginia at its Hoops Family Field in Huntington on Saturday. Milo Yosef...
WVU women’s soccer completes weekend trip at Iowa State
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team completes its conference-opening weekend with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State on Sunday, Sept. 25. The match is slated for 2 p.m. ET, at Cyclone Sports Complex. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on...
Kick time announced for WVU-Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia and No. 22 Texas will square off under the lights in Austin, Texas. The Big 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and Longhorns has been announced as a 7:30 p.m. kick on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be televised on FS1. Both squads enter 2-2...
