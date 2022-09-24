If you’ve come anywhere near the realm of skin care and beauty on social media, you’d probably recognize Dr. Shereene Idriss. In 2018, the New York City-based dermatologist noticed a lot of patients were coming to her with misguided fears about skin care that they had learned on the internet. In order to help squash some of the misinformation, she decided to post content of her own that debunked popular myths. Her platform as the ‘#PillowtalkDerm” grew quickly and she’s since amassed a social media following of more than 800K “skin nerds.” Now, Dr. Shereene Idriss’ Major Fade skin care line is here to address one of the most common issues among her followers and patients alike: melasma.

