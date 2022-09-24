Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt’s new skincare line is pricey, anti-aging and ‘genderless.’ Did we really need it?
The actor isn’t really into skincare but the innovative factor in this skincare line got him on board. What is Brad Pitt’s new skin care line? What are patented ingredients in Brad Pitt’s skincare line?
Vogue
“I Love What Gwyneth Has Done With Goop”: Brad Pitt Unveils His Genderless Skincare Line Exclusively To Vogue
Brad Pitt has not read the beauty tutorial memo. We’re 25 minutes into an exclusive interview with the actor, producer, philanthropist, wine producer, and newly-minted skincare brand founder at Château Miraval, the sprawling property and vineyard in the South of France that Pitt bought with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2012, and after a few quick-fire questions we arrive at the inevitable part of any skincare founder interview: “What’s your regimen?” I ask, with a certain amount of trepidation. “Can we have a product demonstration?”
Brad Pitt Joins the Growing List of Celebrities With Skin-Care Lines
Brad Pitt is entering the skin-care game with the rest of Hollywood. Much like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Jessica Alba — the list goes on — before him, Pitt created his own brand: Le Domaine, touted as an ultra-scientific and natural approach to anti-aging. The line of products were unveiled in an interview with Vogue on Sept. 21.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Courteney Cox Regretted Her Plastic Surgery, So Now She’s ‘As Natural As I Can Be’
Courteney Cox went from plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures to being 'as natural' as she can be, relying on skincare and wellness and embracing her natural look.
Complex
Makeup Artist Christiana Cassell’s Tips Include the Right Concealer and Kindness
Christiana Cassell’s professional title may be makeup artist and hairstylist, but her work goes much deeper than just making her clients look their best. “I love how I make people feel,” Cassell said. “I’m such a people person so, the most important part [of my job] is building relationships and making people feel good.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wedding Guests Are Sharing What They Never, Ever, Not-Even-For-A-Million-Dollars Want To See At A Ceremony Again
Do people actually release doves at their weddings? Haven't they seen how badly it ends for both the birds and the groom in Game of Thrones?
Adults Are Revealing Things Their Teachers Did In The '70s, '80s, And '90s That Absolutely "Would Not Fly Today" And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"My second-grade teacher would give kids a licking if they were naughty — and this meant she would lick their faces."
The Absolute Best New Concealers, from Charlotte Tilbury to Milk and Too Faced
This year is already incredible when it comes to new concealer launches. We have the big-name brands that always deliver, such as Charlotte Tilbury and Too Faced, plus newer brands like Kulfi and Merit. There are luxury versions from Dior Beauty and affordable finds from CoverGirl and Joah. There’s truly something for everyone to cover dark circles, de-puff and brighten skin. Like mascara, concealer is a personal thing. We can’t say one is better than another because everyone’s skin type, tone and needs are different. Aging skin has different needs from younger, acne-prone skin, while dry skin craves hydration and matte...
11 best red lipsticks for a standout pout
Think of Hollywood glamour and one thing that always comes to mind is a showstopping red lip. Whether that’s on a red carpet or as the focus of a minimal make-up, a bold lip never goes out of fashion.From liquid lipsticks to bullets and balms, a red can come in many undertones and finding the right one for your skin tone is crucial. As a very general rule, if you’ve got fair skin, opt for something quite warm, like a copper, medium skin looks great with terracottas or poppy reds and darker skin tones suit auburn or ruby.Reds can seem...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thezoereport.com
Dr. Shereene Idriss Has Entered The Skin Care Game With A Melasma-Focused Collection
If you’ve come anywhere near the realm of skin care and beauty on social media, you’d probably recognize Dr. Shereene Idriss. In 2018, the New York City-based dermatologist noticed a lot of patients were coming to her with misguided fears about skin care that they had learned on the internet. In order to help squash some of the misinformation, she decided to post content of her own that debunked popular myths. Her platform as the ‘#PillowtalkDerm” grew quickly and she’s since amassed a social media following of more than 800K “skin nerds.” Now, Dr. Shereene Idriss’ Major Fade skin care line is here to address one of the most common issues among her followers and patients alike: melasma.
Comments / 0