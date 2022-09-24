Springdale schools raise over $30k at Duck Race

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 3,000 rubber ducks raced at the Fifth Annual Duck Race. The race helps benefit Springdale teachers and schools with grants.

The Duck Race raised $32,000. Each duck was purchased for $10 and was donated to the Springdale Public Schools Education Foundation.

“The top 10 teachers or schools in the event each received a $1,000 grant to use during the school year on materials or projects of their choosing,” said Mary Jordan with Springdale Public Schools.

Over 3,000 rubber ducks raced down Turnbow Park in Shiloh Square on Sept. 24. (Mary Jordan/Springdale Public Schools)

Purchased ducks were marked by the buyer’s choice of a teacher’s name or a school. The top 10 winners of the race were given the grant.

All proceeds will fund Classroom Enrichment and Innovation grants in SPS, according to a news release.

