Springdale, AR

Springdale schools raise over $30k at Duck Race

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 3,000 rubber ducks raced at the Fifth Annual Duck Race. The race helps benefit Springdale teachers and schools with grants.

The Duck Race raised $32,000. Each duck was purchased for $10 and was donated to the Springdale Public Schools Education Foundation.

“The top 10 teachers or schools in the event each received a $1,000 grant to use during the school year on materials or projects of their choosing,” said Mary Jordan with Springdale Public Schools.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeXoy_0i91CfPM00
    Over 3,000 rubber ducks raced down Turnbow Park in Shiloh Square on Sept. 24. (Mary Jordan/Springdale Public Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0BMs_0i91CfPM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y23Z5_0i91CfPM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9kad_0i91CfPM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcg69_0i91CfPM00
Purchased ducks were marked by the buyer’s choice of a teacher’s name or a school. The top 10 winners of the race were given the grant.

All proceeds will fund Classroom Enrichment and Innovation grants in SPS, according to a news release.

