Jarvis Christian University dedicates soccer field in memory of star athlete

HAWKINS, Texas ( KETK ) – Jarvis Christian University dedicated their soccer field on Saturday in memory of a special student who died.

Their field is now named the Wendon L. Blair Soccer Field after the 2018 valedictorian and star athlete. Officials said Blair played on the soccer team and was a leader.

Blair was the first player JCU President Dr. Lester C. Newman recruited for the men’s soccer team, which was organized in 2014.

Blair’s parents and Newman shared some of their memories about the student during the ceremony. Blair was also known for mentoring others and excelling in his classes.

