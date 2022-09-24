DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic didn't really have time to get out of playing shape after leading Slovenia at the EuroBasket tournament coming off a trip to the Western Conference finals with the Dallas Mavericks.Therefore, the topic on the eve of training camp was how to ease the young superstar into the NBA season, quite the contrast to a year ago when Doncic was criticized for appearing to be out of shape as the Mavericks started slowly.Doncic's break after EuroBasket was longer than he would have hoped, with the defending champs from his home country losing a shocker to Poland in the...

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO