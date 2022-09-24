Read full article on original website
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Amenable To New Role In L.A. If Needed
In the face of trade scuttlebutt, the Lakers point guard seems even-keeled.
Los Angeles Lakers Waive A Player
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Fabian White Jr.
Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons Shares Personal Goal Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season
At Media Day on Monday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons shared his goal for the 2022-23 season after signing a new four-year, $100 million to remain with the team.
ESPN
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is NBA's best player after leading Golden State Warriors to title
MILWAUKEE - For Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the debate about the best player in the NBA is simple. He doesn't consider himself the current best player in the league because his team fell short of winning the championship last season. So, he was ready to cede that accolade to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry instead.
Mavs Linked to Suns’ Jae Crowder in Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks could use some extra depth at the wing position. According to a report from Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be their answer.
Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Boston Celtics Player
According to Edge Sports Intl., the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Juwan Morgan. He played for the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors last season.
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
New Orleans Pelicans Sign 2 Players
On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans have signed John Butler and Zylan Cheatham.
Luka Doncic's Mavs Need 'Jrue Holiday Type Trade' Soon?
The Milwaukee Bucks emerged as NBA champions after trading for Jrue Holiday. Can the Dallas Mavericks pull off a similar move?
MLB Best Bets Today for Every Game (September 27)
Pick: Reds ML (-102) Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Best Bet. Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Best Bet. Pick: Nationals +1.5 (+100) Kyle Muller has pitched twice this year, so for a bigger sample I’ll include last season when he threw 36.2 innings in the...
MLB・
Every NBA Team's Top MVP Candidate Ahead of the 2022-23 Season
Training camp in the NBA kicks off on Tuesday, and it’s time for NBA bettors, such as myself, to start taking a look at the futures odds and potentially place a few preseason wagers. Yesterday, I shared a team that I think is undervalued to win the NBA Finals...
NBA・
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The NBA
On Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) revealed that he thinks Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) is the best player in the world.
Report: Lakers Were Willing to Trade Firsts for Kyrie, Mitchell
Ultimately, it wasn’t enough and they reportedly decided to not trade them for other players.
Kings boast promising roster on media day
SACRAMENTO - You know basketball season is right around the corner when the Sacramento Kings host their annual media day previewing the season -- and that day was today.Sacramento, of course, is trying to end a 16-year playoff drought -- the longest in NBA history.But there really is reason for optimism this year. It's fair to say is the best roster the team has put together over that stretch. Key additions like Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, and rookie Keegan Murray, along with returners De'Aaron fox, Damontis Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell, and the rest of the crew, led by new...
NBA Executive: Warriors’ Draymond Green Would ‘Love’ to Play with Mavs’ Luka Doncic
The Golden State Warriors have not yet given Draymond Green a contract extension. Should the Dallas Mavericks pursue him via trade or free agency if an extension doesn’t happen?
3 Best Win Totals to Bet Following NFL Week 3
Heading into Week 4 of the NFL season, we're starting to get a clear picture of which teams are good and which teams have started the season with a lot of luck. As each team's record molds with the week, so do the expected win totals for the season. There...
NFL・
Doncic on short rest as Mavs seek replay of deep playoff run
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic didn't really have time to get out of playing shape after leading Slovenia at the EuroBasket tournament coming off a trip to the Western Conference finals with the Dallas Mavericks.Therefore, the topic on the eve of training camp was how to ease the young superstar into the NBA season, quite the contrast to a year ago when Doncic was criticized for appearing to be out of shape as the Mavericks started slowly.Doncic's break after EuroBasket was longer than he would have hoped, with the defending champs from his home country losing a shocker to Poland in the...
Young Grizzlies still cocky, hungrier after semifinals loss
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — All-Star point guard Ja Morant borrowed a professional camera for photos of his teammates, even turning the lens on reporters covering the Memphis Grizzlies’ media day Monday. Ziaire Williams, going into his second NBA season, used a disposable camera from the podium and asked everyone to smile. Safe to say the young Memphis Grizzlies remain just as confident, hungry and yes, ready for the brighter lights that come with posting the NBA’s second-best record followed by a run to the Western Conference semifinals. That earned the Grizzlies many more national TV games, including the coveted Christmas night slot against the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Week 4
This could be rock bottom for the Washington Commanders. Even though they’re at 1-2, it looks grim after a 24-8 loss to the Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys are riding high at 2-1 with Cooper Rush in charge of the team and leading the offense. It’s a big game in division and if it goes badly, it could be one of Carson Wentz’s last.
