Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

Kings boast promising roster on media day

SACRAMENTO - You know basketball season is right around the corner when the Sacramento Kings host their annual media day previewing the season -- and that day was today.Sacramento, of course, is trying to end a 16-year playoff drought -- the longest in NBA history.But there really is reason for optimism this year. It's fair to say is the best roster the team has put together over that stretch. Key additions like Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, and rookie Keegan Murray, along with returners De'Aaron fox, Damontis Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell, and the rest of the crew, led by new...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS DFW

Doncic on short rest as Mavs seek replay of deep playoff run

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic didn't really have time to get out of playing shape after leading Slovenia at the EuroBasket tournament coming off a trip to the Western Conference finals with the Dallas Mavericks.Therefore, the topic on the eve of training camp was how to ease the young superstar into the NBA season, quite the contrast to a year ago when Doncic was criticized for appearing to be out of shape as the Mavericks started slowly.Doncic's break after EuroBasket was longer than he would have hoped, with the defending champs from his home country losing a shocker to Poland in the...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Young Grizzlies still cocky, hungrier after semifinals loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — All-Star point guard Ja Morant borrowed a professional camera for photos of his teammates, even turning the lens on reporters covering the Memphis Grizzlies’ media day Monday. Ziaire Williams, going into his second NBA season, used a disposable camera from the podium and asked everyone to smile. Safe to say the young Memphis Grizzlies remain just as confident, hungry and yes, ready for the brighter lights that come with posting the NBA’s second-best record followed by a run to the Western Conference semifinals. That earned the Grizzlies many more national TV games, including the coveted Christmas night slot against the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors.
MEMPHIS, TN
