Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots QB Mac Jones injures ankle in loss to Ravens
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an apparent ankle injury on New England’s last offensive play of its game against the
Dan Orlovsky Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Safety vs. Broncos
The ESPN analyst felt a sense of redemption after an unfortunate play by the 49ers quarterback on Sunday night.
Lamar Jackson made history against the Bill Belichick-coached Patriots
The New England Patriots lost a difficult game on Sunday by a 37-26 margin. If that wasn’t bad enough, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made some history against New England in the process by becoming the first quarterback to rush for 100 yards against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era.
Giants reportedly could trade WR Kenny Golladay
While the New York Giants have gotten off to a hot 2-0 start in 2022, the same can not be said for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The 2019 Pro Bowler posted a measly two receptions for 22 yards on two targets in the team's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans and was not targeted at all in New York's Week 2 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Golladay's offensive snaps dropped from 46 to two from the Tennesse game to the Carolina contest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jericho and the Jets: Knicks' Sims Greets Gang Green
Locked up with the New York Knicks for the foreseeable future, Sims traded in the roundball for the pigskin on Sunday.
Winners, losers from NFL Week 3: Miami Dolphins make Super Bowl statement, trouble in Las Vegas and Chicago
Sunday’s NFL Week 3 action is coming to a close and every weekend keeps getting better. On an afternoon of
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/26/22)
It is Victory Monday, September 26, 2022, for Cleveland Browns fans. In addition to continuing to revel in the Browns’ win on Thursday night over the Steelers, Ohio State won its game. And the Cleveland Guardians earned the biggest victory of the weekend, clinching the MLB American League Central...
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Ja, NFL Twitter react to 49ers' bizarre 11-10 loss to Broncos
11-10. That was the final score of what was supposed to be a Sunday Night Football showdown between familiar QBs in Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson-led teams -- but it was far from it. Just moments after NFL Twitter absolutely grilled Garoppolo for stepping out of the back of the...
Yardbarker
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
New York Giants Culture Quickly Changing Under Brian Daboll
The New York Giants shocked the NFL world when they went on the road in Week 1 and defeated the Tennessee Titans. They returned home to MetLife Stadium in Week 2, hosting the Carolina Panthers. Many people thought that Week 1 performance was a fluke as they opened as 2.5-point...
Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Pregame Notes
Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Patriots game. ... Ronnie Stanley only player ruled out so far. ... Baltimore 3-point favorites.
FanSided
287K+
Followers
541K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1