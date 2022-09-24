Read full article on original website
Construction project starting along busy OKC roadways
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is warning motorists to prepare for traffic tie-ups until spring of 2023 in one of Oklahoma City's busiest areas.
Piece of history in Oklahoma City demolished to debris, rubble
OKLAHOMA CITY — A piece of history in Oklahoma City has been demolished. The First Christian Church, also known as the Egg Church, was torn down on Monday. It left many in the community shocked. The church sits on Walker Avenue and Northwest 36thStreet. Emotions ran high as what...
Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents
A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
Person killed in shooting in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was killed in a shooting in Oklahoma City. On Monday, police responded to a scene at Southeast 43rdStreet and High Avenue where a person had been shot and killed. Officials told KOCO 5 that a person is in custody. Authorities said it was a...
Oklahoma City neighbors panicked after told to evacuate due to wildfire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Would you be prepared if a wildfire put your home in its sight?. A number of neighbors in Oklahoma City said they panicked when they were told to evacuate Friday. When you see the alert or hear the alarm, firefighters said you may not have time to grab paperwork, so you should leave your house and remember everything is replaceable but your life.
Residents able to get back into apartments after emergency evacuation in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of people were able to get back into their apartments on Monday after an emergency evacuation over the weekend. KOCO 5 learned more about what caused it all and what they’re doing to make sure the building is safe. Everyone who lives in the...
Oklahoma City activist arrested following allegations of elder neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist was taken into custody following allegations of elder neglect.
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
Oklahoma City police looking for man seen stealing a Dallas Cowboys garden flag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who stole a garden flag. Police said the theft happened at a home in the 3800 block of NW 50th Street. While a garden flag isn't a high-profile item, police said it's still a case worth solving.
Iconic First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City
Following a long battle, a well-known church in Oklahoma City is now a pile of rubble.
Downtown OKC building evacuated while OKC Fire crews investigate
Fire crews are currently investigating a downtown OKC building after evacuating it due to electrical smoke in the lobby, said Oklahoma City Fire.
Oklahoma businesses unhappy about newest expansion of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma businesses are unhappy about the newest expansion of Scissortail Park. One nearby business said they are being forced out because their business has slowed, forcing them to sell out. A&A Auto Parts and Salvage is across the street from Scissortail’s newest park. The salvage...
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
Stillwater police officer hospitalized after attempting to restrain ‘unruly’ bar patrons
Lieutenant TJ Low with Stillwater Police told KFOR the officer who was injured in this incident is doing much better and has since been released from the hospital.
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
Man, horse injured in hit-and-run crash
Officials say a man and a horse were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City.
Homeowners in OKC neighborhood shocked as wildfire spreads nearby
OKLAHOMA CITY — A field in flames got dangerously close to a local neighborhood in Oklahoma City. This was Friday morning near Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. Firefighters say protecting the homes in Canyon Creek was their priority and biggest concern. One neighbor told KOCO she went outside...
