Wichita, KS

Salina Post

Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
KSN News

18 year old critically injured during overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is currently investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man in critical condition Friday night. According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 5000 block of E Osie St, near the intersection of E Harry Street […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man who reported carjacking sentenced to 8 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who reported a carjacking to police in 2019 was sentenced to prison for voluntary manslaughter and interference with law enforcement on Friday. Travis Shaw was handed an eight-year sentence by a judge. The sentence stems from an incident that happened in Nov. 2019. On Nov. 16, 2019, around […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer

A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

