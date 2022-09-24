ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Crowds gather to watch luminescent flotilla of 150 boats sail down the Thames in touching nighttime tribute to the Queen

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Crowds gathered to watch a flotilla of 150 boats sail down the Thames in tribute to the Queen this evening.

The luminescent tribute to Her Majesty was part of an installation called ‘Reflections’ and was originally planned to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The glimmering boats were attempting to recreate a beautiful ‘nighttime Canaletto scene’ – the Italian painter who’s best known for his canvases of Venetian canals.

The flotilla started by Albert Bridge and from there it floated downriver through central London, passing beneath Chelsea Bridge at 7pm, Westminster Bridge at 7.30pm, and arriving at Tower Bridge at 8.15pm.

Among the procession, which began at Albert Bridge, was the Royal Barge Gloriana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCwjj_0i91BSv000
The flagship was the Queens rowing barge Gloriana pictured during Reflections, Totally Thames festival, at dusk with the flotilla of boats on the River Thames
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFNgY_0i91BSv000
Crowds gathered to watch a flotilla of 150 boats sail down the Thames in tribute to the Queen this evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LXau_0i91BSv000
The luminescent tribute to Her Majesty was part of an installation called ‘Reflections’ and was originally planned to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 

Chris Livett, the King’s Bargemaster, was at the helm, and Gloriana was rowed by Ben Fogle and past winners of the historic race for Doggett’s Coat and Badge.

The Reflections flotilla passed under the seven Illuminated River bridges and these were beautifully lit up in a special display by the lighting artist Leo Villareal.

Reflections culminated in the raising of Tower Bridge which was bathed in purple light.

Footage showed the crew using illuminated oars to row through the water.

The flotilla hopes to raise £20,000 for the RNLI, with the money going towards a new lifeboat station at Waterloo Bridge.

London’s River Thames has played an important role in many Royal and State occasions over the centuries, and the memorable event continued this age-old tradition.

Reflections is thought to be the first illuminated flotilla to be seen on the Thames for over three hundred years.

Promoted as part of Totally Thames 2022, Reflections was organised by Thames Alive together with a group of people who played a central role in the delivery of the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNcOn_0i91BSv000
The glimmering boats were attempting to recreate a beautiful ‘nighttime Canaletto scene’ – the Italian painter who’s best known for his canvases of Venetian canals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LiTV_0i91BSv000
Among the procession, which began at Albert Bridge, was the Royal Barge Gloriana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZzRa_0i91BSv000
Footage showed the crew using illuminated oars to row through the water
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svk7M_0i91BSv000
The flotilla hopes to raise £20,000 for the RNLI, with the money going towards a new lifeboat station at Waterloo Bridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXRYC_0i91BSv000
Originally planned as part of the Platinum Jubilee, the flotilla will mark Her Majesty's passing and the accession of King Charles III
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glR9s_0i91BSv000
Approximately 150 boats, including the Queen's Rowbarge Gloriana, lit with fairy lights and other lights go from Chelsea to Tower Bridge, which will be lit purple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yawj3_0i91BSv000
Promoted as part of Totally Thames 2022, Reflections is organised by Thames Alive together with a group of people who played a central role in the delivery of the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant in 2012

Her final resting place: Buckingham Palace releases official picture of Queen Elizabeth II's ledge stone in Windsor chapel which will reopen for public to pay their respects on Thursday

ByCharlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace showing that she has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents, and dearest sister.

Her Majesty's name is now shown simply inscribed on the Belgian black stone slab, in gold lettering, alongside the Queen mother, the former King and the Duke of Edinburgh, who died age 99 more than a year ago, as she lies underneath the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel.

The new slab replaces the old stone that bore the names and dates of birth and death of George VI and his wife, Elizabeth. It now contains, in list form, 'George VI 1895-1952' and 'Elizabeth 1900-2002', and then 'Elizabeth II 1926-2022' and 'Philip 1921-2021'.

Between the two couples is a single metal Garter Star, the insignia of the Order of the Garter, the country’s oldest and most noble order of chivalry. All four were members of the order and St George’s Chapel, where the memorial chapel is situated, is its spiritual home.

Also in the chapel is the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, who died one month before the Queen mother at the age of 71 back in 2002 - as the Windsor royal family is now reunited together forever.

The public can pay their respects at St George's Chapel from Thursday, September 29, by buying a castle tour ticket, which costs £28.50 on Saturdays and £26.50 on other days, just over a week after the late monarch's funeral was watched by over 30million Brits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATMvv_0i91BSv000
A picture released from Buckingham Palace reveals that the fresh stone now contains, in list form, 'George VI 1895-1952' and 'Elizabeth 1900-2002' followed by a metal Garter Star, and then 'Elizabeth II 1926-2022' and 'Philip 1921-2021'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufa0S_0i91BSv000
When Philip (pictured with his wife, Elizabeth, the Queen, together at Broadlands in 2007) died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George's, ready to be moved to the memorial chapel - a pale stone annexe added on to the north side of the building behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969 - when the Queen died
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24klJB_0i91BSv000
The Queen's (on left with Philip Mountbatten, marking their engagement in a July 1947 portrait when she was Princess Elizabeth) name has been inscribed alongside her mother's, father's (The Queen mother middle with husband King George VI) and husband's on the stone in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried alongside the ashes of her sister, Margaret (far right)

The Queen was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George's, ready to be moved to the memorial chapel - a pale stone annexe added on to the north side of the building behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969 - when the Queen died.

Their remains were then interred in the tiny family memorial annex on Monday built on the north side of St George’s Chapel. Their coffins were gently lowered 18ft to lie one on top of the other, supported by a metal frame, inside the 10ft by 14ft chamber.

Her mother passed away aged 101 in March 2002. The Queen lost her sister, Princess Margaret, the previous month at the age of 71. She was cremated and her ashes were initially placed in the Royal Vault, before being moved to the George VI memorial chapel with her parents' coffins when the Queen Mother died weeks later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N34ct_0i91BSv000
The Royal Family released a never-before-seen image showing Queen Elizabeth II hiking in the heather at Balmoral in Scotland as her funeral was held 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXVfD_0i91BSv000
In a touching tribute the wreath (pictured, on top of the coffin on Monday) made up by King Charles lies next to the black stone in the side chapel at St George's which is set to reopen fully to the public next week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFg5B_0i91BSv000
Her name was inscribed alongside that of her father George VI, Elizabeth the Queen Mother and that of her beloved late husband Philip who died last year

George VI died in February 1952 at the age of just 56 – a moment the Queen always marked privately at her Sandringham estate.

King George’s coffin had been originally placed in the Royal Vault. But as it was his wish to rest in his own chapel with his beloved wife, a memorial chapel that bears his name was built by his eldest daughter in 1969.

The King George VI Memorial Chapel, which sits within the walls of St George's Chapel, was then commissioned by the Queen in 1962 as his burial place - designed by George Pace and finished in 1969.

Him and his wife's resting place was marked by a black ledger with the inscriptions King George VI 1895-1952 and Elizabeth 1900-2002 in gold lettering.

The chapel will reopen to visitors next week on all days the castle is open to the public, excluding Sundays when it is only open for worshippers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lr2w_0i91BSv000
Her Majesty was interred alongside her husband, Prince Philip, and her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. Pictured: A stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where the Queen Mother was laid to rest in 2002
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2XoA_0i91BSv000
A private service, which was due to start at 7.30pm, took place away from the public's gaze where King Charles buried his mother the Queen. This rarely seen picture from 1947 was released this week 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcPju_0i91BSv000
A sea of people, holding flags and bunting, lined the route into Windsor as Her Majesty made her final journey on Monday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGAzP_0i91BSv000
More than 4,000 military personnel were involved in the Queen's state funeral, which ended at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, pictured above

Entry to the castle is £28.50 for adults on Saturdays and £26.50 on other days, according to the website.

The castle is only open five days a week from Thursday through to Monday – but St George’s Chapel is closed to the public on Sundays as it is a living place of worship.

Castle tours are run by the Royal Collection Trust (RCT), a registered charity and a department of the Royal Household. No profits are kept by the Royal Family.

Income generated from admissions and other commercial activities is used for the upkeep of the Royal Collection, one of the largest and most important art collections in the world and one of the last great European royal collections to remain intact.

Containing thousands of artworks and antiques, the collection is not owned by The King as a private individual but is held in trust by the sovereign for his successors and the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyYa1_0i91BSv000
King Charles III places the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on Her Majesty's coffin at Monday's committal service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PayB2_0i91BSv000
The new monarch was tearful as he bade farewell to his mother at Monday afternoon's committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2I3r_0i91BSv000
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried by the right pallbearers leaving the State Funeral held at Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVTVy_0i91BSv000
The pallbearing team of eight Grenadier Guards inched their way up the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor and were followed by members of the Royal family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dJwE_0i91BSv000
Members of the public threw flowers and bouquets which covered the royal hearse as the Queen arrived in Windsor on Monday afternoon

Its treasures are spread among some 15 royal residences and former residences across the UK, most of which are regularly open to the public.

There may be some surprise, however, that those wishing to see the Queen’s resting place and pay their respects will have to pay in order to do it.

Sources stressed, however, that the RCT is a charity and suffered a £30million deficit as a result of the pandemic.

There is also likely to be concern that St George’s Chapel could be overrun with mourners, particularly as the family memorial is so small and visitors can only peer into it through a small metal gate.

Given that 250,000 wellwishers queued for up to 14 hours to view the Queen lying in state, Windsor staff could face long waiting lines and bottlenecks.

An RCT spokesman stressed, however, that only a limited number of castle tickets are sold each day in timed, 15-minute slots. An RCT spokesman also said visitors would not be able to bring flowers inside the castle.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert

The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Fogle
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The List

Guest At Queen's Funeral Doesn't Hold Back About Charlotte And George's Behavior

Many were surprised at the roles Prince George, and Princess Charlotte would play at the queen's funeral. Prince George of Wales is only nine, and his sister Princess Charlotte of Wales is seven. When news broke that the two young royals would walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin before the funeral, some wondered if they were too young to be involved in such a high-profile event.
CELEBRITIES
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Thames#Royal Collection Trust#Flotilla#Uk#Italian#Venetian#State
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
ENTERTAINMENT
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The List

William And Kate Caught Showing PDA Following The Queen's Death

Much was made of the difference in body language between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they greeted mourners at Windsor Castle last weekend. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been known to show more affection toward one another and this somber occasion was no exception, with the couple holding hands and staying close throughout the visit. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton walked further away from one another and only showed a hint of PDA when he placed his hand upon her back at one point.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public

King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
The List

Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

618K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy