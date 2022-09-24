ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Live updates: Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois college football

By John Clay
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GTR3_0i91BLz900

Off to a 3-0 start, the Kentucky Wildcats welcome the Northern Illinois Huskies to Kroger Field for a college football game at 7 p.m. Mark Stoops’ team is ranked eighth in the latest AP poll. Northern Illinois is 1-2 on the season after last week’s 38-28 loss to Vanderbilt. ESPN2 has the television coverage .

Check here for score, stats, updates, observations, opinions and plenty more from our dedicated Twitter feed. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IEmR_0i91BLz900
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown scores on a touchdown catch at the end of the first quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36krm0_0i91BLz900
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops interacts with fans during the Cat Walk ahead of his team’s game against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Northern Illinois college football preview

Kentucky’s 2022 offensive line struggling to live up to the legacy of the Big Blue Wall

What comparing Rich Scangarello’s offense to Liam Coen’s tells us. And what it doesn’t.

How No. 8 Kentucky and Northern Illinois match up — with a game prediction

Can Chris Rodriguez fix UK football’s rushing struggles? Only if these issues are solved.

UK football players file suit against police officer who investigated frat party fight

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
City
Dekalb, IL
Dekalb, IL
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Dekalb, IL
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Dekalb, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Lexington, IL
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Northern Illinois#Illinois College#American Football#Kroger Field#Ap#Espn2#The Cat Walk#The Big Blue Wall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
11K+
Followers
484
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy