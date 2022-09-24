ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Clemson, per report.

Big news for Clemson after their double overtime thriller with Wake Forest.

According to our friends over at the Clemson Insider , TCI learned through a good source that ESPN’s College GameDay will be heading to Clemson next Saturday for the Tigers matchup in-conference matchup with NC State.

The No.5 Tigers walked away from Winston-Salem (N.C.) with a 51-45 double overtime win against the No.21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. It was a wild one for this Clemson team who didn’t look their best but overcame adversity in an away setting to remain undefeated.

Next Saturday’s matchup with No.15 NC State will be another huge test for Tigers. It will be another big weekend for the Tigers.

