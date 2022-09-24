Read full article on original website
bartowsportszone.com
Lady Canes win 16th consecutive Bartow County championship tournament
The Cartersville Lady Canes’ volleyball team won a 16th consecutive Bartow County Championship Tournament title Saturday with a trio of straight sets wins in the event hosted by Cass High School. Cartersville defeated Adairsville in the opening round and Cass in the semifinals. The Hurricanes then faced Adairsville again...
thecitymenus.com
Flash Those Pearly Whites: West Georgia Family Dentistry Opens New Office In Bremen
West Georgia Family Dentistry is expanding to serve all of West Georgia’s dental needs. With a location already in Douglasville, Doctors Eric Leithner and Kylee Rider noticed more and more patients coming from the west, and decided to open another location at 107 Valley Run Drive in Bremen. Featuring emergency care, restorative care, general preventative care, and the latest technology, West Georgia Family Dentistry is fully equipped to handle any dental need or questions you may have. “We have a great team of hygienists and staff that work really well with our customers,” said Dr. Leithner.
Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night
An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
allongeorgia.com
BASEBALL LEGEND DARRYL STRAWBERRY “LOOKING FORWARD TO EMPOWERING YOUNG PEOPLE WITH THE RIGHT MESSAGE” AT SHORTER UNIVERSITY’S 2022 PRESIDENT’S GALA
ROME, Ga. (September 29, 2022) – Four-time World Series Champion and eight-time National League All-Star Darryl Strawberry will be the featured speaker at Shorter University’s 2022 President’s Gala on the campus in Rome on Thursday, December 1. The President’s Gala will be a joyous celebration of Shorter University’s 150 years as a premier institution of higher learning in Georgia, with Gala proceeds going to funding student scholarships.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Georgia
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
Henry County Daily Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
Stetson Bennett delivers the real truth about Georgia’s ‘ugly’ 39-22 win over Kent State
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a raw, direct nature that only allows him to get into so much coach-speak. So while Bennett occasionally parroted the company line “that was a good football team” on Saturday, the Mailman also delivered some truths. “I don’t know if we were awake...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Clayton County 16-year-old boy missing after leaving home Friday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a runaway 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday night. Officials say 16-year-old Christopher Lewis Jr. left his home on the 8000 block of Park Ridge Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. He has not returned home.
‘My pride and joy’: Brothers killed in Paulding fire remembered as loving, kind
A couple are planning the funeral of their two teenage sons after their Paulding County home caught on fire Friday....
Missing Person: Gabriel Saldana has been missing from Johns Creek since yesterday
JOHNS CREEK — The Johns Creek Police department is currently looking for Gabriel Saldana who has gone missing. Saldana is a 25 year old male. He was last seen at 3 p.m. on Friday. Saldana was last known to be in the area of Medlock Bridge Road and State...
Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement
A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County mom who lost both sons in fire thanks supportive community
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - On Friday, Kati Lawrence and her husband had their world turned upside down. Both their 17-year-old son Robert Deaton and their 13-year-old son Caleb Deaton were consumed in a fire that also destroyed their home. A GoFundMe page created on Saturday to help the parents financially...
West Georgian
Brown Dog Eatery Food Review
Brown Dog Eatery is an upscale bar and grill located in downtown Carrollton. Brown Dog Eatery’s upscale reputation comes from its unique food items that you will not find outside of the Atlanta area. I ventured to Brown Dog Eatery last Thursday to enjoy their high end eats. I...
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
Metro Atlanta keeps eye on Tropical Storm Ian’s effect later in week
As Tropical Storm Ian has Florida under a state of emergency, Georgia forecasters and officials are keeping a wary eye o...
fox5atlanta.com
Rescue dog brings comfort to Cherokee County's 911 dispatchers
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County 911 Center has a new employee who's getting to be pretty popular around the office. Her name is Ruby, and she's knows all the ins and outs of the center, because she calls it home. "Basically, she's got 40 to 50 mothers and...
cobbcountycourier.com
How will Hurricane Ian affect weather in Cobb County and other parts of the region?
With the intensification of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico, there is a near certainty of effects on Cobb County and the rest of Georgia toward the end of the week. At this point the hurricane is expected to hit Florida by mid-week, and to begin affecting the rest of the southeastern United States by Friday, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday in Cobb County and the surrounding region.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
