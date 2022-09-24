ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees hit three non-Aaron Judge home runs to power win over Red Sox

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTvpI_0i91AnOk00

Aaron Judge stood in the on deck circle, needing Jose Trevino to reach base for one more shot at home run No. 61.

But Trevino grounded out on a full count — much to the dismay of another packed house in The Bronx — leaving Judge in the on-deck circle, still waiting to match Roger Maris’ AL and franchise home run record.

Despite Judge’s lack of home runs, the Yankees hit three homers in their 7-5 victory Saturday against the Red Sox, and Anthony Rizzo’s in the seventh inning was the biggest.

Rizzo’s two-run homer into the bleachers in right-center gave the Yankees the lead, as they won their sixth straight. Scott Effross picked up the save in the ninth in his return from the injured list.

Judge’s pursuit of 61 will have to wait again. The Yankees will close out their homestand Sunday night against Boston before a trip to Toronto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhTre_0i91AnOk00
Anthony Rizzo hits a two run home run in the seventh inning.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

On Saturday, Judge struck out looking against right-hander Nick Pivetta — who gave up No. 56 to Judge on Sept. 13 in Boston — leading off the first. Judge also flied to center to lead off the third, walked in the fifth and struck out on a questionable check-swing call in the seventh , right before Rizzo’s homer.

see also
aaron judge home run chase Aaron Judge’s day gets even more frustrating thanks to questionable call

He was due up fourth in the bottom of the eighth, but the Yankees were retired in order. Trevino ended the inning with a groundout on a 3-2 pitch, much to the disappointment of another packed house in The Bronx.

Judge hasn’t hit a home run since Tuesday against the Pirates, but the Yankees displayed plenty of power on Saturday.

The Yankees took the lead with two outs in the bottom of the first when Gleyber Torres hit a 3-0 pitch into the seats in left-center. It was the hot-hitting Torres’ third homer in four games.

But they fell behind in the second, when Domingo German walked Alex Verdugo to open the inning and then allowed a two-run home run to left by Triston Casas, his third homer against the Yankees in five games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idUcf_0i91AnOk00
Aaron Judge argues after his check-swing was ruled a swing.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Reese McGuire followed later in the inning with his third home run of the season (all against the Yankees) as Boston took a 3-1 lead.

The Yankees rallied in the bottom of the inning, beginning consecutive one-out walks by Oswaldo Cabrera and Harrison Bader.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed with a single to left to drive in Cabrera, but Bader — known for his aggressive baserunning — was thrown out at third on a close play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NK470_0i91AnOk00
Anthony Rizzo, left, and Aaron Hicks celebrate.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Kyle Higashioka popped out to end the inning, with Judge left in the on-deck circle and the Yankees down by a run.

But Cabrera belted a two-run homer in the fourth to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead.

The Yankees had runners on the corners with two out in the fifth, when Josh Donaldson knocked in a run with a soft grounder that went for an infield hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A0ps_0i91AnOk00
Oswaldo Cabrera reacts after his two-run home run.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Zack Britton entered for his first appearance of the season after he had missed more than a year following UCL surgery. He walked Rafael Devers and then gave up a single to Xander Bogaerts, who went to second on the play.

Britton struck out Verdugo, but then issued consecutive four-pitch walks to Kiké Hernandez and Casas to force in a run and end his disappointing return to the mound.

Lou Trivino came in and retired the next two batters to preserve the Yankees’ lead.

A Verdugo run-scoring single off Lucas Luetge tied the score in the seventh.

Boston threatened in the eighth with two on and no one out, but Clarke Schmidt recovered from two straight subpar outings and retired three straight, aided by Bader’s diving catch of Abraham Almonte’s sinking liner to center with two on and one out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox

New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox give up 5 home runs in lopsided 14-8 loss to Orioles

On a rain-filled Monday night at Fenway Park, the Red Sox gave up five home runs in a lopsided loss to the Orioles. Boston fell to Baltimore by a final score of 14-8 to extend its losing streak to six and drop to 72-81 on the season. Connor Seabold, making...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy