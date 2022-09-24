Yankees hit three non-Aaron Judge home runs to power win over Red Sox

Aaron Judge stood in the on deck circle, needing Jose Trevino to reach base for one more shot at home run No. 61.

But Trevino grounded out on a full count — much to the dismay of another packed house in The Bronx — leaving Judge in the on-deck circle, still waiting to match Roger Maris’ AL and franchise home run record.

Despite Judge’s lack of home runs, the Yankees hit three homers in their 7-5 victory Saturday against the Red Sox, and Anthony Rizzo’s in the seventh inning was the biggest.

Rizzo’s two-run homer into the bleachers in right-center gave the Yankees the lead, as they won their sixth straight. Scott Effross picked up the save in the ninth in his return from the injured list.

Judge’s pursuit of 61 will have to wait again. The Yankees will close out their homestand Sunday night against Boston before a trip to Toronto.

Anthony Rizzo hits a two run home run in the seventh inning. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

On Saturday, Judge struck out looking against right-hander Nick Pivetta — who gave up No. 56 to Judge on Sept. 13 in Boston — leading off the first. Judge also flied to center to lead off the third, walked in the fifth and struck out on a questionable check-swing call in the seventh , right before Rizzo’s homer.

He was due up fourth in the bottom of the eighth, but the Yankees were retired in order. Trevino ended the inning with a groundout on a 3-2 pitch, much to the disappointment of another packed house in The Bronx.

Judge hasn’t hit a home run since Tuesday against the Pirates, but the Yankees displayed plenty of power on Saturday.

The Yankees took the lead with two outs in the bottom of the first when Gleyber Torres hit a 3-0 pitch into the seats in left-center. It was the hot-hitting Torres’ third homer in four games.

But they fell behind in the second, when Domingo German walked Alex Verdugo to open the inning and then allowed a two-run home run to left by Triston Casas, his third homer against the Yankees in five games.

Aaron Judge argues after his check-swing was ruled a swing. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Reese McGuire followed later in the inning with his third home run of the season (all against the Yankees) as Boston took a 3-1 lead.

The Yankees rallied in the bottom of the inning, beginning consecutive one-out walks by Oswaldo Cabrera and Harrison Bader.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed with a single to left to drive in Cabrera, but Bader — known for his aggressive baserunning — was thrown out at third on a close play.

Anthony Rizzo, left, and Aaron Hicks celebrate. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Kyle Higashioka popped out to end the inning, with Judge left in the on-deck circle and the Yankees down by a run.

But Cabrera belted a two-run homer in the fourth to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead.

The Yankees had runners on the corners with two out in the fifth, when Josh Donaldson knocked in a run with a soft grounder that went for an infield hit.

Oswaldo Cabrera reacts after his two-run home run. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Zack Britton entered for his first appearance of the season after he had missed more than a year following UCL surgery. He walked Rafael Devers and then gave up a single to Xander Bogaerts, who went to second on the play.

Britton struck out Verdugo, but then issued consecutive four-pitch walks to Kiké Hernandez and Casas to force in a run and end his disappointing return to the mound.

Lou Trivino came in and retired the next two batters to preserve the Yankees’ lead.

A Verdugo run-scoring single off Lucas Luetge tied the score in the seventh.

Boston threatened in the eighth with two on and no one out, but Clarke Schmidt recovered from two straight subpar outings and retired three straight, aided by Bader’s diving catch of Abraham Almonte’s sinking liner to center with two on and one out.