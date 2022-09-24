Luis Castillo signs five-year contract extension with Mariners

The Yankees failed to get Luis Castillo at the trade deadline and now they’ll need to deal with him in the American League for a long time.

Castillo agreed to a five-year, $108 million extension with Seattle that includes a sixth-year option which would bring the total to $133 million, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed. The Mariners announced the contract but did not disclose the money figures.

“I feel great,” Castillo said in a statement. “Every baseball player wants to have a dream like this become a reality. I’m happy I was able to accomplish this with the Mariners and I want to thank everybody in the organization for treating me so well.”

The All-Star pitcher has a 2.83 ERA since being dealt to the Mariners and has torched the Yankees this season. In three starts against the Yankees, Castillo has a 2.56 ERA and has given up just four runs.

Luis Castillo Getty Images

“Luis has been one of the top pitchers in MLB over the past six seasons,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said. “He is a dynamic power pitcher in the prime of his career with a track record of consistency. Bringing him to Seattle represented a key moment in our ongoing efforts to build a championship roster. Similarly, this deal illustrates our continued commitment to both the present and future of this team.”

After losing out on Castillo, Brian Cashman instead added Frankie Montas from the A’s, an acquisition that so far has failed to work out as Montas’ ERA has ballooned to 6.35 since arriving in The Bronx.