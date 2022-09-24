Caleb Ducking’s talent, celebration on display as Mississippi State football beats down Bowling Green

Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Tuesday Replay: Despite the win, 97-yard Bowling Green touchdown drive a concern for Mississippi State
Mississippi State had little trouble with Bowling Green in a 45-14 win Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. But the Falcons’ nine-play, 97-yard touchdown drive early in the second quarter could pose potential problems for MSU’s defense down the road. Here’s how Bowling Green marched down the field and...
Commercial Dispatch
‘It was always intense’: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is no stranger to playing Texas A&M
STARKVILLE — Mike Leach has had plenty of battles with Texas A&M in the past. When the Mississippi State coach was at Texas Tech, the Red Raiders and Aggies faced off every season as Big 12 Conference rivals. Tech won seven of the 10 matchups between the two, but three of the 10 games were decided by a touchdown or less.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs bite Bowling Green: Mississippi State jumps out early in rout of Falcons
STARKVILLE — Simeon Price turned around to make the catch, snagging the football just before he fell backwards into the end zone. The redshirt freshman running back caught a perfectly thrown ball from quarterback Will Rogers for a 32-yard touchdown, putting Mississippi State up 14-0 before four minutes had even elapsed.
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football climbs in SP+ rankings after Bulldogs beat Bowling Green
Following a dominant home win over the Bowling Green Falcons, the Mississippi State football team is moving up a bit in ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s incredible, amazing math magic SP+ rankings. It’s not a fantastic, amazing, incredible jump up in those rankings, but it is notable enough to discuss as the Mississippi State Bulldogs prepare to host the Texas A&M Aggies.
Commercial Dispatch
MUW roundup: Owls women’s tennis wins home opener against Huntingdon
COLUMBUS — The Mississippi University for Women tennis teams played their first official home matches of 2022-23 against Huntingdon College with mixed results. The Owls’ women’s team defeated the Hawks, 5-4, while The W men fell by a 9-0 score. For The W ladies, the team battled...
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Musings: Columbus’ defense came up big when it needed it most
Columbus had struggled mightily on both sides of the ball for the first four weeks of the 2022 season, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. The Falcons, coming into Friday night’s game against New Hope, had given up 28 points a game as a defense. Friday night...
Commercial Dispatch
Louisville overpowers resilient Noxubee County late in bounce-back win
LOUISVILLE — Shunterrion Sherrod’s interception had Noxubee County set up in the red zone early in the third quarter in front of a stunned Louisville home crowd. The Tigers scored on their first offensive play of the second half and forced the turnover with their first defensive play.
Commercial Dispatch
Genia Roberts
MATHISTON — Genia Roberts, 89, died Sept. 18, 2022, in Starkville. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Travelers Rest M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Angela Conner
COLUMBUS — Angela Gail Conner, 55, died Sept. 22, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with Steven L. James Sr. officiang. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Conner was born Jan. 22, 1967, in Columbus,...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: 14 Lowndes students graduate from MSU during summer term
Mississippi State University had 14 summer graduates from Lowndes County. Of the 14 graduates, one graduated with honors. Aleisha Reynolds, of Columbus, graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences with a bachelor of arts degree. She graduated summa cum laude which indicates a final grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
Commercial Dispatch
David Nation
MABEN — David Anthony Nation, 43, died Sept. 23, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Calvert Funeral Home Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Nation was born Jan. 9, 1979, in Starkville, to Carolyn McFalls...
Commercial Dispatch
Tommy Betts
Thomas Edward “Tommy” Betts, age 76, of Columbus, MS, passed away September 25, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel, with Matt Moehring and Sonny McLellan officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Lone Oak Cemetery in Steens, MS. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Edward McDowell Jr.
COLUMBUS — Edward Franklin “Eddie Mac” McDowell Jr., 71, died Sept. 26, 2022, at Dugan Nursing Home in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commercial Dispatch
Gayle Glenn
Gayle Pigue Glenn, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home in Columbus, MS. Gayle grew up in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Biloxi and graduated from Biloxi High School before attending college at the Mississippi University for Women. She considered Columbus her home and was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbus. Gayle loved to travel the world, be outside in her garden, and play bridge with her friends. Some may remember her dress shop Friends Two. She adored painting and was an avid tennis player and longtime member of the Magnolia Tennis Club. Gayle embraced all of her endeavors with energy, love, and grace, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville show sales tax revenue growth
Columbus and Starkvilles’ yearly sales tax collections are up 3 and 7 percent, respectively, from the 2021 fiscal year, while West Point lags behind both year to year and its current fiscal year-to-date, according to a report by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Columbus received $898,820 in September sales...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 9-25-22
A rose to the 17 Golden Triangle high school students who have been named as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, among the 16,000 students chosen for the distinction nation-wide. Two of the students — Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley attend Starkville High School. Mississippi School for Math and Science, widely considered the top academic high school in the state, had the remaining 15 semifinalists: Daniel Caton, Chloe Dobbins, Andra Dusin, Madison Echols, Nathan George, John Hagood, David Johnson, Vivek Nagarajan, Ryan Neal, Elsa Pfrenger, Dylan Randall, Mandy Sun, Lauren Varner and Richard Zheng. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. We congratulate our scholars on this impressive distinction.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Selina Tabet sewing a business together one thread at a time
Selina Tabet held her grand opening of Sew Sister Sew, a fabric store at 620 Commerce St. in West Point, on September 10. Her goal? To bring the love of sewing she cultivated ever since she was a little girl to as many people as possible. Tabet said her goal...
Commercial Dispatch
CMSD improves to C district, breaking yearslong slump
Columbus Municipal and Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated school districts both moved up a letter grade in the Mississippi Department of Education’s Accountability Ratings, while Lowndes County remains the region’s only A public school district. For the first time since 2019, school districts and individual schools have received accountability grades, which...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Be a part of our Bee
I lost my round in the Monroe County District Level Spelling Bee because, in a moment of anxiety, I ended doctor with ‘er’. There’s nothing quite like the rush of walking up to the microphone to spell your word. In fact, since Wilson Beck and I started the process of saving the Mississippi State Spelling Bee in 2021, we’ve found that it’s a universal and singular experience. It’s a memory that cannot be lost and a word that sticks with you forever. We’ve heard so many of these stories now. I even remember getting an invoice in the mail from a pool cleaning service where the owner of the business included a thank you note for our ‘Bee’ work because of his fond memories of such events.
