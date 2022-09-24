ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Caleb Ducking’s talent, celebration on display as Mississippi State football beats down Bowling Green

By Theo DeRosa
Commercial Dispatch
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State football climbs in SP+ rankings after Bulldogs beat Bowling Green

Following a dominant home win over the Bowling Green Falcons, the Mississippi State football team is moving up a bit in ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s incredible, amazing math magic SP+ rankings. It’s not a fantastic, amazing, incredible jump up in those rankings, but it is notable enough to discuss as the Mississippi State Bulldogs prepare to host the Texas A&M Aggies.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW roundup: Owls women’s tennis wins home opener against Huntingdon

COLUMBUS — The Mississippi University for Women tennis teams played their first official home matches of 2022-23 against Huntingdon College with mixed results. The Owls’ women’s team defeated the Hawks, 5-4, while The W men fell by a 9-0 score. For The W ladies, the team battled...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Genia Roberts

MATHISTON — Genia Roberts, 89, died Sept. 18, 2022, in Starkville. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Travelers Rest M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Angela Conner

COLUMBUS — Angela Gail Conner, 55, died Sept. 22, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with Steven L. James Sr. officiang. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Conner was born Jan. 22, 1967, in Columbus,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: 14 Lowndes students graduate from MSU during summer term

Mississippi State University had 14 summer graduates from Lowndes County. Of the 14 graduates, one graduated with honors. Aleisha Reynolds, of Columbus, graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences with a bachelor of arts degree. She graduated summa cum laude which indicates a final grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

David Nation

MABEN — David Anthony Nation, 43, died Sept. 23, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Calvert Funeral Home Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Nation was born Jan. 9, 1979, in Starkville, to Carolyn McFalls...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Tommy Betts

Thomas Edward “Tommy” Betts, age 76, of Columbus, MS, passed away September 25, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel, with Matt Moehring and Sonny McLellan officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Lone Oak Cemetery in Steens, MS. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Edward McDowell Jr.

COLUMBUS — Edward Franklin “Eddie Mac” McDowell Jr., 71, died Sept. 26, 2022, at Dugan Nursing Home in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Gayle Glenn

Gayle Pigue Glenn, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home in Columbus, MS. Gayle grew up in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Biloxi and graduated from Biloxi High School before attending college at the Mississippi University for Women. She considered Columbus her home and was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbus. Gayle loved to travel the world, be outside in her garden, and play bridge with her friends. Some may remember her dress shop Friends Two. She adored painting and was an avid tennis player and longtime member of the Magnolia Tennis Club. Gayle embraced all of her endeavors with energy, love, and grace, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus, Starkville show sales tax revenue growth

Columbus and Starkvilles’ yearly sales tax collections are up 3 and 7 percent, respectively, from the 2021 fiscal year, while West Point lags behind both year to year and its current fiscal year-to-date, according to a report by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Columbus received $898,820 in September sales...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 9-25-22

A rose to the 17 Golden Triangle high school students who have been named as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, among the 16,000 students chosen for the distinction nation-wide. Two of the students — Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley attend Starkville High School. Mississippi School for Math and Science, widely considered the top academic high school in the state, had the remaining 15 semifinalists: Daniel Caton, Chloe Dobbins, Andra Dusin, Madison Echols, Nathan George, John Hagood, David Johnson, Vivek Nagarajan, Ryan Neal, Elsa Pfrenger, Dylan Randall, Mandy Sun, Lauren Varner and Richard Zheng. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. We congratulate our scholars on this impressive distinction.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

CMSD improves to C district, breaking yearslong slump

Columbus Municipal and Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated school districts both moved up a letter grade in the Mississippi Department of Education’s Accountability Ratings, while Lowndes County remains the region’s only A public school district. For the first time since 2019, school districts and individual schools have received accountability grades, which...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Be a part of our Bee

I lost my round in the Monroe County District Level Spelling Bee because, in a moment of anxiety, I ended doctor with ‘er’. There’s nothing quite like the rush of walking up to the microphone to spell your word. In fact, since Wilson Beck and I started the process of saving the Mississippi State Spelling Bee in 2021, we’ve found that it’s a universal and singular experience. It’s a memory that cannot be lost and a word that sticks with you forever. We’ve heard so many of these stories now. I even remember getting an invoice in the mail from a pool cleaning service where the owner of the business included a thank you note for our ‘Bee’ work because of his fond memories of such events.
COLUMBUS, MS

