College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing
A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team
It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.
ESPN releases updated FPI Top 25 rankings following upset-filled Week 4
If you’re going to talk about Week 4 of the college football season, you’re going to talk about upsets. Several teams in the AP Top-25 were pushed and ESPN’s new FPI Top-25 rankings reflect that including a new No. 1 in the rankings. Oklahoma lost on the...
Texas Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian questioned after loss to Texas Tech
Sarkisian is under the microscope following his second loss in four games. It's not where he wants to be as one of college football's most spotlighted coaches, considering his team was inside the top 25 coming into this weekend's game after a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama was followed up with a comeback win over UTSA.
College Football Head Coach's Firing Could Be Imminent
There's a chance that an ACC head football coach could be without a job on Monday. According to Pat Smith, Georgia Tech's Athletic Association board has called a special meeting for Monday afternoon. One topic that could be discussed is head Geoff Collins and how he hasn't led the football...
Oregon State Football Depth Chart for the Utah Utes
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes in Rice-Eccles Stadium. Here is a look who the Beavers expect to have ready for Saturday's game per the official two deep depth chart released by Oregon State. NOT A...
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
Arizona State football coach speculation includes Tom Herman, former Texas Longhorns coach
Would former Texas football coach Tom Herman be a good fit as the next coach of the Arizona State football team?. Herman's name appears in several lists of potential candidates to replace Herm Edwards as the ASU football coach and several writers appear to think he could be an option for the Sun Devils.
College Football Program Reportedly Fires Offensive Coordinator
The Boise State football program fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough following Friday night's 27-10 loss to UTEP. The program has replaced Plough's OC position with former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter, per college football insider Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports. Plough joined the Boise State program as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks...
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
Report: ACC suspends referee who made bad call in Cal-Notre Dame game
The ACC suspended one if its officials for making a terrible call last weekend in the Cal-Notre Dame game. Notre Dame beat Cal 24-17 in the game. The Golden Bears were up 7-0 in the second quarter against Notre Dame, and the Irish were setting up for 45-yard field goal attempt.
Everyone made same joke about awful 49ers-Broncos game
Sunday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos was quite a snoozer, and the style of game felt very familiar to many football fans. The Broncos beat the 49ers 11-10 in a game that featured just one touchdown and 17 punts. That’s the type of game college football fans are used to watching from a couple of Big Ten teams.
CFB Analyst Has Blunt Message For 5-Star Quarterbacks Considering Playing For Mario Cristobal
CBS Sports' Todd Fuhrman has a warning for any potential blue chip quarterback prospects that may be thinking about coming to Miami to play for Mario Cristobal:. After Tyler Van Dyke was benched in the Hurricanes embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee State, the college football analyst took aim at Cristobal's history with QBs on Twitter.
Sunday Snap Judgments and Big 12 Rankings
The 2022 is moving along. Week Four has come and gone, and there was plenty of excitement around the nation, including in the Big 12 Conference. Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
USC Football Game 5: Quick Look at the Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 1-3 (0-1) Last Game: 34-13 loss to Utah. Last Meeting: 31-16 Arizona State (2021, Ariz.) - The headlining storylines for Arizona State are not on the field but the off-the-field drama, which was a topic of conversation with the looming NCAA sanction, offseason firings and transfer losses. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards on Sept. 18 following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan with running backs coach Shuan Aguano given the title of interim head coach. The Sun Devils suffered a 34-13 loss to Utah in their first game since the Edwards firing.
He Placed A $65,000 NFL, College Football Bet And Locked In $1.2M, Then Risked It All For A Shot At $3M...Did It Pay Off?
Millions of people tuned into coverage of Sunday Night Football on Sept. 25 with Comcast Corporation CMCSA owned NBC airing a contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. One viewer anxiously awaited the outcome that could net him millions of dollars or wash out gains seen from a $65,000 bet. Here’s the story.
Boise State brings back familiar face as new OC
The Boise State Broncos had an extremely disappointing performance on Friday against the UTEP Miners, losing 27-10 and falling to 2-2. This surprising loss led to a significant coaching change within the program on Saturday. Boise State head coach Andy Avalos relieved current offensive coordinator Tim Plough of his duties...
