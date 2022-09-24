ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Brazoria police looking for missing Alvin ISD teacher

ALVIN, Texas - Brazoria police are asking for any information to help find a reported missing Alvin ISD teacher. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, was reported missing by her husband, Michael Reynolds, on September 22. Reports said she was last seen driving a Lexus...
FATAL CRASH IN KINGWOOD

DPS is investigating an auto/bicycle crash in the Kings Mill Subdivision. An 8-year-old was pronounced deceased at Kingwood Hospital. Details shortly.
Man steals vehicle, leaves child

A Splendora man is in the Polk County Jail after and stealing a vehicle and abandoning his child Saturday morning on Youngs Lane in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. that their train had possibly struck an individual laying parallel to the track in Livingston.
FATHER ABANDONS INJURED INFANT IN SHED AFTER CRASH AND FLEES IN STOLEN VEHICLE

About 3 am Saturday morning Livingston Police received a call from the Union Pacific Railroad stating that it was believed a train crew was just hit a woman on the railroad tracks in the area of Marsh Drive. Police responded to the scene and spent several hours looking including with the use of a drone. As they were about to leave they found a green pickup along a fence line near the tracks that had been wrecked. It was believed that the truck entered a roadway then crossed the tracks and ran along a fence line where he crashed. There they did find blue jeans, shoes, and a diaper on the tracks. The pickup had a booster seat but after an extensive search, nothing was found.
Driver in critical condition after crashing into pole in Spring

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition in the hospital Tuesday morning after getting thrown out of his car that hit a utility pole overnight. Harris County deputies say a red Ford Mustang ended up flying through the air at some point after speeding on the 5800 block of Louetta Road in Spring around 11 p.m. Monday night.
Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Texas home in 2016

HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
WALLER SCHOOL BUS COLLIDES WITH AN 18 WHEELER

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a traffic crash involving a Waller ISD school bus and an 18-wheeler earlier this (Monday) morning. The bus was carrying 28 Waller High School students and traveling westbound on FM 1488. It stopped to turn left onto Kickapoo Road when the 18-wheeler crossed into the lane that the bus was in, and the two vehicles collided.
Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper

Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
DPS UPDATE-FATAL CRASH

1250PM-DPS has just updated with the crash being a double fatal crash on FM 2920 at Kickapoo. It was a two-vehicle crash that Waller County originally responded to. However, is in Harris County. DPS advises the intersection will be closed for several hours. The crash happened just after 11am Sunday morning.
‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah

HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.

