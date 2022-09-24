Read full article on original website
New initiative aims to create pathway to homeownership for west Louisville residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new initiative aims to give west Louisville families more access to homeownership. The Rotary Club of Louisville announced the launch of the West Louisville Housing Initiative on Monday. This will allow residents who may be low or middle-income access to housing. The group has partnered...
New housing program encourages first-time home buyers in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of families in west Louisville may soon achieve their dreams of becoming homeowners thanks to a new program announced on Monday. The West Louisville Housing Initiative is a new program that is offered in nine west end Louisville neighborhoods. The join effort from the Rotary Club of Louisville, Fifth Third Bank and Park Community Credit Union will allow residents to purchase a new home and make the home-buying process easier.
Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
3 Baptist Health locations holding curbside flu shot clinics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shot clinics later this week at three southern Indiana locations. In a news release Monday, the health care agency said the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the following locations:. Baptist Health Medical Group...
'We deserve a seat at the table'; Employees at east Louisville bookstore vote to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Employees at a national discount book and media retailer in east Louisville have voted to become a union. According to a press release, workers at the Half Price Books on Hurstbourne Parkway won their union election on Sept. 23. The UFCW Local 227 said on Facebook...
Controversial book ‘Gender Queer’ allowed to stay in JCPS libraries, board votes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graphic novel memoir that some parents wanted pulled from Jefferson County Public School library shelves will remain in schools following a School-Based Decision Making Council Meeting on Monday. The book “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, was purchased for multiple Jefferson County high school...
Baby reunion in Louisville brings families together that struggled with fertility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reunion in Louisville on Sunday was on a smaller scale, as dozens of children gathered all with one thing in common. Fertility and Endocrine Associates held its annual baby reunion at the German American Club in Louisville. Attendees are all families who struggled with infertility...
Black-owned businesses struggle to thrive in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 50% of Black-owned businesses don’t make it to the five year mark. It’s a statistic Tiandra Robinson is working to change. “People have to know that these businesses exist,” she said. “And, if they don't have the money to do that, they're not going to survive."
'A Taste for Life' opens eyes to mental health in Louisville's food service industry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to the food service industry, mental health is a big component and here in Louisville local chefs are coming together to bring you a taste for life. More than 20 local chefs will share their passion for food service while also having those...
'It's not just LGBTQ themes': Controversial book will remain on JCPS shelves following vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Jefferson County Public Schools School Based Decision Making (SBDM) Council voted to keep an LGBTQ+ book on bookshelves Monday. That means Liberty High School and the Phoenix School of Discovery will not have to get rid of the book, "Gender Queer." The SBDM...
Louisville fraternity gives back to the community for a national day of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country, Saturday was a national day of service for the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The Epsilon Beta Sigma Louisville alumni chapter marked the occasion by spending the morning at Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville. The guys collected personal care items including socks, lotions,...
In Focus: Louisville mayoral candidates share plans for affordable housing, addressing homelessness
KENTUCKY — During this In Focus Kentucky segment, Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf (R) and Craig Greenberg (D) discuss their plans to address issues and topics affecting the state's largest city. When it comes to ensuring equitable development for historically marginalized groups, both candidates explained how they will make...
Norton Healthcare helps 'raise the roof' on Louisville Habitat for Humanity home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to “raise the roof” on the newest Habitat for Humanity home in Louisville Friday. The homebuyers, Fatuma Mohamed and Osman Abdi, fled their home in Somalia 14 years ago when they moved to Kenya. They made the move to Louisville 2016.
St. Matthews dental practice offers free service to those in need for 'Free Dentistry Day'
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — St. Matthews Dental Care opened its doors and offered services free of charge Saturday. Free Dentistry Day is part of a national day dedicated to providing free dental care to the estimated 108 million Americans without dental insurance. During a four-hour period, patients were provided...
In Focus: Louisville mayoral candidates discuss wage gaps, racial and gender equity
KENTUCKY — During this In Focus Kentucky segment, Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf (R) and Craig Greenberg (D) share if they believe there is a wage gap between men and women, or between individuals of different races or ethnicities with Louisville and if so, how they would work to close the gap.
Workers at east Louisville Half Price Books store vote to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of booksellers at Half Price Books' Hurstbourne Parkway store voted Friday to unionize, according to UFCW Local 227, the union organizing the workers. The tally of the election, in which 18 rank-and-file store employees were eligible to vote, was not immediately available. But the...
Louisville Metro Public Health offering free Narcan to the community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is offering a life-saving drug that can prevent overdoses to the community for free this weekend. As part of the department's Harm Reduction Outreach Services, LMDPHW is giving out free Narcan, a drug that can prevent accidental...
'I knew it was a unique visual history unlike anything else': UofL Archives receives massive photo donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Archives and Special Collections received a massive donation of photos from one of Louisville's most historic newspapers. The Courier Journal and the newspaper's parent company Gannett donated an estimated 3 million photographs and negatives to the UofL Archives. Members of the Bingham...
Fundraiser held in Shepherdsville to raise money for veteran suicide prevention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fundraiser was held in Shepherdsville Saturday to raise money for veteran suicide prevention. The event, which continues through 12:30 a.m. Sunday, is hosted by Louisville Local Entertainment. All of the funds raised during the all-day event will go to the Veteran's Club. "Too many veterans...
Ford strengthens relationship with Kentucky, invests $700M in Louisville truck plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ford will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years. The company made the announcement Tuesday after a state board approved incentives Ford's investment in the state. "The partnership between Kentucky and Ford...
