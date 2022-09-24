Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Ogallala crash causes traffic diversion
OGALLALA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said there was a serious crash on Interstate 80 just west of Ogallala. NSP troopers are investigating the crash. Authorities said traffic is being diverted for both directions of travel. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation the I-80 opened up again around...
klkntv.com
Two arrested after separate pursuits, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were arrested this weekend after pursuits on opposite sides of the state, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Saturday evening, a Dodge Challenger was seen going over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper later saw the vehicle going...
Troopers arrest 2 following pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state. Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte’s Canteen sunk deep into Keith County’s soul
Whether they took part as individuals or communities, volunteers at North Platte’s World War II Canteen typically needed just one visit to be hooked for the war’s duration and beyond. Passion in and pride for the 1941-46 enterprise pour out of Canteen accounts in wartime newspapers in Keith...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP arrests man going over 100 mph on interstate in Lincoln County
SUTHERLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested an Iowa man after clocking his speed at 132 mph on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County. NSP said they received a report of a Dodge Challenger driving well over 100 mph in a reckless manner on I-80 in Dawson County on Sept. 24. A trooper reportedly located the Challenger in Lincoln County and got an official speed of the vehicle at 132 mph.
North Platte Telegraph
Despite inflation, Lincoln County will seek less in property taxes
Inflation is making itself felt in Lincoln County’s proposed 2022-23 budget, but not enough so to prevent a $205,000 cut in its property tax request. County commissioners Monday will hold public hearings at 11 a.m. during their regular weekly meeting, then take a series of votes to adopt the nearly $63 million budget and tax request.
News Channel Nebraska
Men convicted in Dawson, Lancaster Counties go missing from CCC-O
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two inmates have gone missing from a correctional facility in Omaha. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha early Thursday evening and reportedly removed the electronic monitors, which were recovered less than a block away.
knopnews2.com
Wreaths Across America reaches out to North Platte community for help
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wreaths Across America is starting to gear up for their holiday season and that means they need your help. The goal of the organization is to put a wreath on every veteran’s tomb stone. Wreaths cost $15 each, and they are encouraging anyone who can donate to do so.
North Platte convenience store employee accused of scanning lottery tickets, cashing winners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-An employee at a North Platte convenience store has been arrested on theft allegations. North Platte police said officers responded to the report of a theft from Fat Dogs convenience store in North Patte at around 12:32 a.m. on Friday. Police said it was reported that Mandie Cole,...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (Qty:3) Attempt of class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine (2 counts), DUI drugs. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty:6) 3rd degree domestic assault (2 counts), child abuse, forgery, assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, violation of protection order, possession of methamphetamine. Mark J. Michaels.
