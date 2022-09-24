Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
Famous Pizza Chain Should Bring a Location to the Southtowns
Buffalo is known for four big things. Chicken wings are the number one food in Western New York and nobody will argue with that. Next would be the beef on weck sandwich. After that, you probably get to Buffalo-Style pizza. Buffalo-style pizza is slightly thicker than thin crust, but not...
Goo Goo Dolls Rock Hometown Of Buffalo New York
This past weekend was an amazing weekend for the Buffalo music scene. Buffalo's own Goo Good Dolls returned to their hometown to wrap up their 2022 summer tour at Key Bank Center. The Goos Goos Dolls were also honored before the show by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz who declared that Saturday, September 24th was "Goo Goo Day" in Erie County.
Farm-to-school program in Hamburg Central School District
To make the program even more exciting, the school district is hosting its third annual Jr. Chef Challenge!
wnynewsnow.com
Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
wnynewsnow.com
Increased Police Presence At Jamestown Public Schools Monday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There was an increased police presence at school across Jamestown on Monday morning. Administrators with Jamestown Public Schools says the district received a social media threat by an anonymous internet poster on Sunday. “JPS was made aware of a social media threat by...
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
A look inside the newly-renovated Aurora Theatre
Operating under new ownership since February, The Aurora Theatre in East Aurora has been in the progress of getting some luxurious upgrades, which movie-goers can expect to see this Friday upon reopen.
Childcare facility closes temporarily due to staffing
Some families are scrambling to find last-minute childcare, after a center in Orchard Park shut down some services for the next month, according to a mother who uses the facility.
Harvest and Hops Festival in Niagara County
It's the best that fall has to offer in Niagara County. The annual Harvest and Hops Festival wrapped up on Sunday along Center Street in Lewiston on Sunday.
Passenger killed in Chautauqua County crash
The accident is under investigation.
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI
On September 24, 2022 at 6:35 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Merton J. Kreps Jr, 57 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other traffic infractions. On September 24, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Military Road and Witmer Road in the town of Niagara for a property damage accident. While interviewing Kreps, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Kreps was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. Kreps recorded a .12% BAC.
nyspnews.com
Grand Island woman arrested for DWI
On September 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Erin M. Wilson., 37, of Grand Island, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to an intoxicated person complaint on East River Road in the town of Grand Island. During an interview with the operator, Wilson was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wilson had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Wilson had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Grand Island, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Wilson was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Chipotle Replacing This Popular Local Restaurant In Buffalo
For Buffalo-area foodies, we’ve got both good and bad news to share. There’s always buzz around the city when Buffalo finally gets a chain that it’s been wanting for years. Unfortunately, though, that sometimes comes with the price of sacrificing one of our locally owned hot spots for the new restaurant.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Niagara Falls still feeling the effects of border shutdown
The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on travel, especially international travel, even when “international” meant a once-simple trip to the next town over. That was the case in Niagara Falls, a destination with cross-border travel to and from Canada practically built into it. On this episode of...
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
Popular WNY Restaurant is Closing Soon But Could Reopen
We're getting towards the end of the year and for the most part, it's felt normal at restaurants and bars in Western New York. COVID-19 is still there but there are no current restrictions as the food service industry in the Buffalo region tries to make up for the closures in 2020 and 2021.
Orchard Park chase ends in crash on Milestrip Rd.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo male is facing a host of charges following a chase on Milestrip Road early Saturday morning. Orchard Park police say that just after 12:05 a.m. Saturday, they initiated a traffic stop of Damien G. Starks on Milestrip Road near Amelia Drive due a tail lamp out and […]
wnypapers.com
Erie County Personnel Department announces modernization of civil service exam process
Candidates can now sign up, pay for upcoming correction officer/deputy sheriff officer exam. The Erie County Personnel Department announced it has begun to allow the public to sign up and pay for civil service exams online. Previously, the department required civil service test takers to complete a paper application and then mail or drop off the application and payment to its offices in downtown Buffalo.
New York State Police Make Multiple Arrests In WNY For Theft, Drugs, And More
New York State Police Troopers have been pretty busy here in Western New York, arresting multiple people for a variety of crimes. Here's the arrest round-up for the past week:. Lockport Man Arrested By NYSP For Larceny And Controlled Substance. On September 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested...
