Fredonia, NY

WGRZ TV

Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Goo Goo Dolls Rock Hometown Of Buffalo New York

This past weekend was an amazing weekend for the Buffalo music scene. Buffalo's own Goo Good Dolls returned to their hometown to wrap up their 2022 summer tour at Key Bank Center. The Goos Goos Dolls were also honored before the show by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz who declared that Saturday, September 24th was "Goo Goo Day" in Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
City
Fredonia, NY
Fredonia, NY
Lifestyle
wnynewsnow.com

Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
FREDONIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Increased Police Presence At Jamestown Public Schools Monday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There was an increased police presence at school across Jamestown on Monday morning. Administrators with Jamestown Public Schools says the district received a social media threat by an anonymous internet poster on Sunday. “JPS was made aware of a social media threat by...
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI

On September 24, 2022 at 6:35 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Merton J. Kreps Jr, 57 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other traffic infractions. On September 24, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Military Road and Witmer Road in the town of Niagara for a property damage accident. While interviewing Kreps, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Kreps was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. Kreps recorded a .12% BAC.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
nyspnews.com

Grand Island woman arrested for DWI

On September 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Erin M. Wilson., 37, of Grand Island, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to an intoxicated person complaint on East River Road in the town of Grand Island. During an interview with the operator, Wilson was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wilson had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Wilson had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Grand Island, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Wilson was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara Falls still feeling the effects of border shutdown

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on travel, especially international travel, even when “international” meant a once-simple trip to the next town over. That was the case in Niagara Falls, a destination with cross-border travel to and from Canada practically built into it. On this episode of...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Orchard Park chase ends in crash on Milestrip Rd.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo male is facing a host of charges following a chase on Milestrip Road early Saturday morning. Orchard Park police say that just after 12:05 a.m. Saturday, they initiated a traffic stop of Damien G. Starks on Milestrip Road near Amelia Drive due a tail lamp out and […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wnypapers.com

Erie County Personnel Department announces modernization of civil service exam process

Candidates can now sign up, pay for upcoming correction officer/deputy sheriff officer exam. The Erie County Personnel Department announced it has begun to allow the public to sign up and pay for civil service exams online. Previously, the department required civil service test takers to complete a paper application and then mail or drop off the application and payment to its offices in downtown Buffalo.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

