Fort Bend Star
Marshall regains mojo with 35-14 win over Port Neches Groves
After a stagnant few weeks, Marshall’s offense looks to have found its mojo once again. The Buffalos have begun flashing what fans have become accustomed to seeing in recent seasons during a recent two-game winning streak, including last week’s 35-14 win over Port Neches Groves in their District 9-5A opener.
Port Arthur News
Bulldogs ready for literal homecoming; Nederland returns to home stadium
NEDERLAND — Nederland Head Coach Monte Barrow said his players started off this week with one of their best practices coming off the team’s first win of the season. That emotion will likely carry over to Friday, when Nederland (1-3, 1-0 in District 9-5A Division II) takes the field at Bulldog Stadium for the first time this season as construction clears up.
Port Arthur News
Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy now on display at Nederland Credit Union
NEDERLAND — Jessica Pitts doesn’t miss a Mid County Madness game. “It’s like our own Super Bowl,” she said. The Nederland graduate is the branch manager of DuGood Federal Credit Union in Nederland, which will be hosting the Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy as it makes its way throughout Mid County businesses ahead of the Oct. 28 matchup.
Click2Houston.com
‘She felt humiliated’: Cy-Creek volleyball player says referee forced her to take out her hair beads during game
HARRIS COUNTY – The ninth-grade volleyball game between Cypress Creek High School and Jersey Village High School had not begun when Santana Harris said her coach summoned her over to speak with a game official. “I see the referee talking to my coach and pointing to me and making...
Southeast Texas sports community mourning loss of beloved former West Brook High School coach Al Rabb
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas sports community and the family and friends of a beloved former Southeast Texas coach are mourning his loss and reflecting on his legacy. Al Rabb, who was a former head coach at West Brook High School and Monsignor Kelly High School,...
KWTX
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
KLTV
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 17 hours ago. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held...
East Texas country club manager killed in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange (Orange, TX)
According to the Orange Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Orange on Friday night. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved crash at the 2500 block of [..]
Search continues for missing Houston-area middle school teacher
A Houston-area middle school teacher has not been located since Thursday, news outlets report.
1 dead, 3 injured after Whitehouse area crash on Highway 110 at Mixon Road
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and three were injured, including a baby, after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at Mixon Road near Whitehouse. According to DPS, a 2004 Jaguar was traveling north on Mixon Road on Wednesday night when the driver “disregarded a stop sign” and was struck by […]
Click2Houston.com
After cancer-causing chemicals were found in Fifth Ward soil, Houston mayor says cleanup plans are inadequate
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported
TEXAS — Updated: One firefighter did receive minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Linson St. When the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed. The house was vacant. The fire department went into "defensive" mode. There...
Following recent bomb threats and viral attack, Beaumont ISD officials discuss plans to ensure safe environment
BEAUMONT, Texas — Following recent threats made to area campuses and a viral attack, school safety is in the spotlight and was the main topic of discussion at a district meeting. The Beaumont Independent School District Safety and Security Committee held a public meeting on Monday so community members...
Click2Houston.com
🍕 The future of pizza arrives in Houston: This machine can make your favorite pizza in less than 3 minutes
HOUSTON – Ever wanted to order a pizza as fast as three minutes? It’s now possible, thanks to a new machine that’s taking pizza carryout by storm. PizzaForno, the only North American automated artisan pizzeria has plans to expand throughout the Houston area. Along with two units...
papercitymag.com
Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All
The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
Port Arthur News
TAILGATE TIPS — Consider a Tex-Mex twist or hearty favorites for your next pregame party
NEDERLAND — Romero’s Grill & Catering has a devoted fan base, with refinery workers seeking a meal to families looking to sit down and eat what owner Omar Romero has dished up that day. Longtime customer K.D. Austin doesn’t have a favorite menu item but is partial to...
KHOU
Tropical Storm Ian update: Forecast remains uncertain for the Gulf as track moves west
HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Ian continues to move through the Caribbean on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. On its current track, the system is expected to have an impact on the Gulf Coast next week. With the 7 p.m. Saturday update, the storm had maximum sustained winds...
KLTV
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line...
