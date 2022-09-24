ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Fort Bend Star

Marshall regains mojo with 35-14 win over Port Neches Groves

After a stagnant few weeks, Marshall’s offense looks to have found its mojo once again. The Buffalos have begun flashing what fans have become accustomed to seeing in recent seasons during a recent two-game winning streak, including last week’s 35-14 win over Port Neches Groves in their District 9-5A opener.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Bulldogs ready for literal homecoming; Nederland returns to home stadium

NEDERLAND — Nederland Head Coach Monte Barrow said his players started off this week with one of their best practices coming off the team’s first win of the season. That emotion will likely carry over to Friday, when Nederland (1-3, 1-0 in District 9-5A Division II) takes the field at Bulldog Stadium for the first time this season as construction clears up.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy now on display at Nederland Credit Union

NEDERLAND — Jessica Pitts doesn’t miss a Mid County Madness game. “It’s like our own Super Bowl,” she said. The Nederland graduate is the branch manager of DuGood Federal Credit Union in Nederland, which will be hosting the Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy as it makes its way throughout Mid County businesses ahead of the Oct. 28 matchup.
NEDERLAND, TX
KWTX

Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection

Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 17 hours ago. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas country club manager killed in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
WINONA, TX
Click2Houston.com

After cancer-causing chemicals were found in Fifth Ward soil, Houston mayor says cleanup plans are inadequate

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard.
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported

TEXAS — Updated: One firefighter did receive minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Linson St. When the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed. The house was vacant. The fire department went into "defensive" mode. There...
BEAUMONT, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All

The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line...
WINONA, TX

