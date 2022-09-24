ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
ClutchPoints

‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy

The Boston Celtics decision to suspend their head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season has shocked the entire NBA world, including the Celtics own players. While some folks are intent on making sure Udoka gets left in the past, Boston’s point guard Marcus Smart offered a different opinion on the matter that will […] The post ‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘I was thinking the same thing about him last year’: Stephen Curry’s perfect response to Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him best player in the world

Stephen Curry seemed like he couldn’t believe it when he was told Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the best player in the world. Not because the prospect of that lavish praise coming from another player with a claim to basketball’s individual throne is so outlandish, though. Instead, the Golden State Warriors superstar just misunderstood the question being posed to him at Media Day.
ClutchPoints

Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision

The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics […] The post More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22

When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet […] The post Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s training camp message heading into Year 16 after tumultuous Nets offseason

There are few players with more on the line next season than Kevin Durant. After wandering the proverbial desert ever since he left the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets, KD has yet to get out of the second round. But heading into the start of training camp, Durant’s mindset appears to be […] The post Kevin Durant’s training camp message heading into Year 16 after tumultuous Nets offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

The very obvious assets L.A. were willing to trade in efforts to get Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made some interesting comments at media day on Monday in regards to Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell and the value of Los Angeles’ first round picks. “If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Rob Pelinka said. “So we’re being […] The post The very obvious assets L.A. were willing to trade in efforts to get Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown refuses to let himself forget devastating NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

It’s not easy at all to make the NBA Finals, and there are no guarantees that you ever make it back regardless of how seemingly well set-up for the future the team is. Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics definitely rue the opportunity they missed in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, especially after leading the series 2-1 heading into a pivotal Game 4 at home which saw Stephen Curry explode for a 43-point performance to turn the series around for the Warriors.
ClutchPoints

Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23

LeBron James is still the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone superstar. However, even King James himself has conceded that it’s going to be Anthony Davis who’s going to be leading the charge for LA this coming season. For his part, AD is just taking it all in. He understands that there’s going to be a lot […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
