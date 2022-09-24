ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Gardiner, ME

WGME

Man dies of injuries after being hit by truck in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police say a truck hit and killed a man Monday night. It happened near the intersection of Sabattus and College Streets. Our media partners at the Sun Journal report that it appeared the victim was crossing the street at the time. Police say a GMC truck...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
HALLOWELL, ME
WGME

Man accused of hitting Maine deputy with car door, driving off

NAPLES (WGME) -- A Bridgton man is accused of injuring a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy after hitting them with a car door before driving away on Sunday. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Zachary Laney, on the Naples Causeway for multiple violations.
BRIDGTON, ME
WMTW

Authorities: Driver fleeing traffic stop sideswipes deputy in Naples

SEBAGO, Maine — A Bridgton man faces a slew of charges after allegedly sideswiping a deputy with his car while trying to flee a traffic stop. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Laney, 29, was pulled over on the Naples Causeway for multiple motor vehicle violations.
SEBAGO, ME
WGME

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train in Auburn Tuesday morning. Railway transportation company CSX says the incident happened around 6:13 a.m. near Washington Street. Auburn police are assisting CSX officials at the scene.
AUBURN, ME
92 Moose

Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Causes Downtown Skowhegan Crash

Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wgan.com

Lewiston shooting suspect arrested by police

A Lewiston shooting suspect who was considered potentially armed and dangerous by police has been taken into custody. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month near 64 Oxford Street. Burnsworth allegedly shot a 27-year-old man in the...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Fire damages Moody's Collision Center in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A fire damaged Moody's Collision Center in Scarborough on Monday. Crews responded to the business on Pleasant Hill Rd. around noon. Officials say the fire started in the paint booth. The sprinkler system put most of the fire out. No one was injured. The building sustained minor...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Maine teenager and his mother charged with driving under the influence

POWNAL (WGME)— Police allege that a mother and teenager from Pownal were drunk driving following a car crash on Brown Rd near Hallowell Rd. At approximately 12:19 am, on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department was notified that a Toyota Rav4 was upside down in a field and appeared to have received extensive damage.
POWNAL, ME
WGME

Man wanted in connection with Lewiston shooting arrested

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lewiston has been arrested. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting near 64 Oxford St. on September 15. Burnsworth was charged elevated aggravated assault, illegal possession of a...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Search continues for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT (WGME) -- The search continues for a Freeport teen who disappeared last week. Fliers are up all over the area as part of the intense search for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara. He was reported missing from his Freeport home last Thursday afternoon. He was last seen leaving his home on...
FREEPORT, ME
wgan.com

Arrest made in shootings in Portland’s Old Port

PORTLAND (WGME) — Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man arrested in Portland shooting that left two seriously hurt

PORTLAND, Maine — A Westbrook man was arrested in connection to an early morning Old Port shooting that left two seriously injured, police say. A news release from the Portland Police Department stated that Tyreese Vargas, 19, was arrested on Friday. He faces charges of criminal attempt- murder, elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, and violating conditions of release.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine State Police looking for man and woman who allegedly assaulted driver in Alfred

ALFRED (WGME)— The Maine State Police say they’re investigating a possible road rage incident that led to an alleged assault involving 2 men and a woman. The incident took place at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford road, and it involved a black SUV, with a man and woman inside. The second vehicle was a white Dodge Ram with a male passenger inside.
ALFRED, ME

