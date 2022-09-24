ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two big freeway projects

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s not a competition to see which Nevada Dept of Transportation project will drive you crazier. While we’ve been talking a lot about the early stages of the I-15/Tropicana rebuild, there’s something else you should know about. Remember all the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Henderson Smart Home with Strip and Mountain Views in Exclusive MacDonald Highlands Asks $3.795 Million

The Home in Henderson, a Five Fairway Villa with strip, golf and mountain views in Exclusive MacDonald Highlands featuring finest finishes and luxurious entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 491 Serenity Point Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Corcoran Global Living for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police look for Spring Valley-area robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help in identifying two robbery suspects. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the suspects committed the robbery at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane. No other details about the incident were provided. Anyone with information about the incident or who […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Water Systems#Yucca#Canyon#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KTNV

All lanes open after crash on Rancho Drive at Texas Station

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan occurred on Saturday morning, at approximately 8:37 a.m., on North Rancho Drive at Texas Station. Las Vegas Metro police responded soon after and transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital with "minor injuries." The driver of the sedan has been taken into custody under suspicion of DUI, which will now require an immediate blood draw.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to talk golf, food, music and wine.. because those are all things you can experience the the Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic. Jillian Lopez talks with Jon Openshaw and Brendan Bergin from Reflection Bay to talk more about this upcoming event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

10+ Things to Do in Las Vegas in Winter

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas! We’ve put together a list of our favorite events and activities going on in the city and the surrounding areas in the winter. This way, you can make the most of your trip over the festive season. From seasonal attractions to day trips worth checking out, you’ll have no problem keeping busy. Check out our list of some of the best holiday activities, attractions, and things to do in Las Vegas in the Winter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cohaitungchi.com

12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble

I'm dazzled by Las Vegas. You are reading: Things to do in the arts district las vegas | 12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble. I love its lopsided sense of scale and its commitment to nonstop indulgence. Like all good things, though, I can usually only manage Vegas in small doses. After a day or two losing dollars on roulette and drinking too many watered-down cocktails, I find myself looking for something … else. A way to recharge, or just find some respite from the crowds and the neon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nye County fatal: State Police investigating crash on U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S 95 in Nye County was closed in both directions for several hours Saturday as State Police investigated a fatal crash. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command said on its Twitter account at about 10:30 a.m. that because of the crash traffic was being diverted to State Routes 160 and 373.
NYE COUNTY, NV
The Nevada Independent

Amid a housing crisis, mayoral hopefuls cast visions for redevelopment in North Las Vegas

Election night will give North Las Vegas its first Black mayor — and the only Black mayor statewide — as Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown and Democratic state Sen. Pat Spearman duke it out to lead Nevada’s fourth-largest and most diverse city. The post Amid a housing crisis, mayoral hopefuls cast visions for redevelopment in North Las Vegas  appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy