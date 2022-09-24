Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two big freeway projects
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s not a competition to see which Nevada Dept of Transportation project will drive you crazier. While we’ve been talking a lot about the early stages of the I-15/Tropicana rebuild, there’s something else you should know about. Remember all the...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson to break ground on new park with city’s first community garden
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials will hold a ground breaking this week for a new park that will include the first-ever community garden in Henderson. According to a news release, the park, dubbed Drake Street Park, is a 3.5-acre property located near Major Avenue and Boulder Highway. The park...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a flatbed semi-truck and a Toyota were involved in the collision. A car was traveling north, the semi-truck traveling south. The driver of the Toyota made a left turn in front of the truck and both vehicles crashed. The truck continued south and crashed into a...
Las Vegas police responds to 6 overdoses in 36 hours
Las Vegas police stated in a Tweet that in the past 36 hours officers have responded to six deadly overdoses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Henderson Smart Home with Strip and Mountain Views in Exclusive MacDonald Highlands Asks $3.795 Million
The Home in Henderson, a Five Fairway Villa with strip, golf and mountain views in Exclusive MacDonald Highlands featuring finest finishes and luxurious entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 491 Serenity Point Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Corcoran Global Living for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
Las Vegas Boulevard reopen after deadly crash
Following a deadly crash, Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions between Sloan Lane and Range Road.
news3lv.com
18-year-old killed in T-bone crash at North Las Vegas intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old is dead after a T-bone collision on a North Las Vegas street late Sunday night, according to police. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 11:24 p.m. at the T junction of N. 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue, Sgt. Jeff Wall with North Las Vegas Police said in an email.
Las Vegas police look for Spring Valley-area robbery suspects
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help in identifying two robbery suspects. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the suspects committed the robbery at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane. No other details about the incident were provided. Anyone with information about the incident or who […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
KTNV
All lanes open after crash on Rancho Drive at Texas Station
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan occurred on Saturday morning, at approximately 8:37 a.m., on North Rancho Drive at Texas Station. Las Vegas Metro police responded soon after and transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital with "minor injuries." The driver of the sedan has been taken into custody under suspicion of DUI, which will now require an immediate blood draw.
Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to talk golf, food, music and wine.. because those are all things you can experience the the Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic. Jillian Lopez talks with Jon Openshaw and Brendan Bergin from Reflection Bay to talk more about this upcoming event.
cohaitungchi.com
10+ Things to Do in Las Vegas in Winter
Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas! We’ve put together a list of our favorite events and activities going on in the city and the surrounding areas in the winter. This way, you can make the most of your trip over the festive season. From seasonal attractions to day trips worth checking out, you’ll have no problem keeping busy. Check out our list of some of the best holiday activities, attractions, and things to do in Las Vegas in the Winter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cohaitungchi.com
12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble
I'm dazzled by Las Vegas. You are reading: Things to do in the arts district las vegas | 12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble. I love its lopsided sense of scale and its commitment to nonstop indulgence. Like all good things, though, I can usually only manage Vegas in small doses. After a day or two losing dollars on roulette and drinking too many watered-down cocktails, I find myself looking for something … else. A way to recharge, or just find some respite from the crowds and the neon.
Las Vegas home prices: Selling high? Where are you planning to buy low?
When you sell your house to cash in the current housing market, you better have a plan. You have to live somewhere, and unless it's your mom's basement, you're either looking at another house payment -- or rent.
Man dead, officer injured in Henderson police shooting near St. Rose, Eastern
Henderson police said the man who was shot by police Monday morning on Eastern Avenue near St. Rose Parkway has died.
news3lv.com
Police: Two suspects wanted in critical hit and run crash near Flamingo, Sandhill
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help locating two suspects accused of stealing a car and critically injuring a motorcyclist before taking off. The incident happened on Friday, September 23, at around 4:35 a.m., near E. Flamingo Road...
8newsnow.com
Nye County fatal: State Police investigating crash on U.S. 95
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S 95 in Nye County was closed in both directions for several hours Saturday as State Police investigated a fatal crash. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command said on its Twitter account at about 10:30 a.m. that because of the crash traffic was being diverted to State Routes 160 and 373.
Seaman sues Fiore, City of Las Vegas over hallway altercation, alleged cover-up
Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has filed a lawsuit against fellow councilwoman Michele Fiore and the City of Las Vegas in the aftermath of an incident at City Hall that left Seaman with a broken index finger.
Fox5 KVVU
Lawyer: On-scene LVMPD phlebotomists will lead to more DUI convictions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are making a big change to make sure DUI drivers don’t get away with it come trial time. One attorney telling FOX5 to expect more convictions. “I think the net result of this, quite frankly, is more convictions. It is not...
Amid a housing crisis, mayoral hopefuls cast visions for redevelopment in North Las Vegas
Election night will give North Las Vegas its first Black mayor — and the only Black mayor statewide — as Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown and Democratic state Sen. Pat Spearman duke it out to lead Nevada’s fourth-largest and most diverse city. The post Amid a housing crisis, mayoral hopefuls cast visions for redevelopment in North Las Vegas appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Comments / 1