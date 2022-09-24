Read full article on original website
Lima’s tobacco-free parks and spaces on hold
LIMA — The City of Lima has partnered with Activate Allen County and the Allen County Creating Healthy Communities program to combat second-hand smoke. The goal is to create healthier communities. Although tobacco became illegal indoors in 2006, recent studies show second-hand smoke can still have an impact. In...
hometownstations.com
Public invited to Lima Salvation Army's Fall Festival
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Getting together to celebrate and just have a good time is the goal of a new event at the Lima Salvation Army. They are hosting their first-ever Fall Festival this Saturday, October 1st. The grounds of the Lima Salvation Army will be full of food, games, and friends. There will be rib and chili cook-offs, a cornhole tournament, and even a pumpkin pie eating contest. It also is a great opportunity for people to see what the Salvation Army has to offer.
Lima News
Animals, candid winners announced in The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition
Winners of the animals and candid categories are announced today in the 26th annual The Lima News Amateur Photo Competition. WHAT: The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition. WHEN: October at ArtSpace/Lima downtown; after that, Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center High Street Mall Gallery through end of year...
Lima News
Group with Lima roots tops Granite Peak
GRANITE PEAK, Mont. — The secret to mountain climbing, as summed up by Charles Johns is, “You have to get the ‘no’ out of your heart and just put one foot in front of the other.”. Taking the West Rosebud Trailhead, Johns and his friends, Clint...
Crossroads for childcare: Waitlists, fewer employee applicants hurt early childhood education
LIMA — The longtime director of Pandora’s Hilty Preschool and Childcare is accustomed to getting phone calls looking for daycare spots. But the clientele plan further and further ahead these days. “I have people call me when they’re pregnant to get their child in when they’re 3 in...
Lima News
Police calls
1200 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday. 1100 block of North West Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday. 600 block of South Roberts Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday. 700 block of North Cable Road,...
Lima News
Walk to end Alzheimer’s at Ottawa Metro Park
LIMA — There are an estimated 6.5 million people in the U.S. who have Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050 the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia is projected to reach 12.7 million, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
sent-trib.com
Wood Lane considers land swap to build 2 residential homes
Wood Lane is considering a land swap with the county to have the space needed to build a residential treatment center for youth with developmental disabilities and complex needs. “The program will need to be flexible and resilient in the manner services are delivered to creatively meet the complex needs...
Lima News
Honda employees waiting for overtime wages, workers say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at Honda’s manufacturing facility in Marysville tell NBC4 they are owed overtime wages for hours they worked as far back as December. Multiple workers contacted NBC4 Investigates in response to a report about overpaid bonuses that the automaker was working to recoup from Marysville employees. “I feel like there was […]
Plans to build fish bypass and dredge behind Riverside Dam waiting on federal funding
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay's Riverside Dam has been a landmark in the city for more than a century, but some changes may be coming. The dam was first built in the late 1800s to help ice harvests upstream, then, it was used to form a reservoir for the city. Now, it's holding back water for recreation purposes, offering kayaking launches from Zonta Landing. And it has become a local spot for fishing, photos and more.
Sidney Daily News
Country Concert 23 headliners announced
FORT LORAMIE – The Country Concert (CC) 23 headliners were announced Sept. 23 and were met with mixed reactions from fans. The headliners for CC 23 will be Jon Pardi on July 6 at 8 p.m., Tim McGraw on July 6 from at 10 p.m., Dierks Bentley on July 7 at 10 p.m., and Luke Bryan on July 8 at 10 p.m. This will be the fifth time performing at CC for McGraw, Bentley and Bryan and the fourth time for Pardi.
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Back in front of a class
Being just a little over two years removed from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the beginning of this school year is the closest to past normality for many colleges and universities. The four freshmen English composition classes that I teach at Ohio State University’s Lima campus during the fall...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Family escapes fire on Flanders in BG
A family of four escaped a house fire Sunday night on Flanders Avenue. A couple and their two children are safe, said Capt. Terry Busch, with the Bowling Green Fire Division. Fire was blazing through the roof upon arrival around 9:30 p.m., he said. “They made an initial attack and...
Lima News
Sandra Kay and Ronald Carroll Parr
ELIDA — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Carroll Parr Sr. are celebrating 65 years of marriage. Parr and the former Sandra Kay Sandy were married Sept. 28, 1957, in Lima. They are the parents of three children, Ronald (Joan) Parr Jr. of Elida, Tim Parr of Ada and Scott Parr of Elida. They have three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
wktn.com
Roundabout Completed in Logan County
The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
