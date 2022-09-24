LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Getting together to celebrate and just have a good time is the goal of a new event at the Lima Salvation Army. They are hosting their first-ever Fall Festival this Saturday, October 1st. The grounds of the Lima Salvation Army will be full of food, games, and friends. There will be rib and chili cook-offs, a cornhole tournament, and even a pumpkin pie eating contest. It also is a great opportunity for people to see what the Salvation Army has to offer.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO