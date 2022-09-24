Furman holds off Charleston Southern behind Wilson’s 3 TDs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Backup Jace Wilson had two second-half touchdowns, one passing and one running, and Furman held off Charleston Southern 24-19 on Saturday.

Wilson connected with tight end Ryan Miller on a play-action pass for a 44-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the third quarter to pull Furman within 19-17. On the Paladins’ first possession of the fourth quarter, Wilson capped a 12-play, 49-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run.

Dominic Morris sealed it for Furman with an interception in the end zone with 2:44 left.

Wilson was 7-of-15 passing for 109 yards with an interception and he carried it six times for 48 yards and two scores for Furman (3-1), which was coming off a victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State. Starter Tyler Huff was 6-of-12 passing in the first half for 53 yards and an interception.

Isaiah Bess and Ross Malmgren combined to complete 18 of 36 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions for Charleston Southern (0-4).

The teams combined for just 13 first downs in the first half, 270 total yards and five turnovers. Furman led 10-9 after Wilson’s 5-yard scoring run, capping a 93-yard drive, with 27 seconds left before halftime.

Each team finished with four turnovers — two intercepts and two fumbles apiece.

