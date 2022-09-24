Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles ready for first crack at ‘Rail Rivalry’
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful. The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene...
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City rolls to interstate sweep of D-B
GATE CITY — Continuing its late season march, the Gate City volleyball team rolled over interstate foe Dobyns-Bennett on Monday, earning a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 sweep. The Lady Blue Devils dominated in almost every facet of the match, especially at the net. The shorthanded Lady Indians are lacking size because of an injury to Inari Phillips.
Kingsport Times-News
Oliver's Bucs enjoy first official day of basketball practice
JOHNSON CITY — The calendar says Monday was the first official day of practice for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. In reality, though, the Bucs have been going strong since the early part of the summer. “They’re probably dying to play against a different uniform or...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Castlewood overcomes struggles to win third straight regional golf crown
POUNDING MILL — The third time was not quite as charming for Castlewood, but it was good enough. The Blue Devils repeated as the Region 1D golf champions Monday, but it did not come as easy as most had anticipated.
Kingsport Times-News
Overmountain Men once again cross the Watauga
ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical re-enactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia commanded by Col. William Campbell on Sept. 25, 1780, to join forces with other Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals who marched together to the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.
Science Hill High School’s homecoming game rescheduled due to weather
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the Science Hill High School Athletic Department announced that the Topper homecoming football game originally scheduled for Friday has been pushed forward to Thursday due to weather. Homecoming festivities will begin on Sept. 29 at 5:15 p.m., and the game against Morristown East kicks off at 7 p.m. […]
Kingsport Times-News
D-B's Poore wins state coach of the year award
KINGSPORT — The awards keep piling up for Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore. Poore was named the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
Kingsport Times-News
Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb to appear in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy...
Kingsport Times-News
Tickets on sale now for 'The Ties that Bond Us'
JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra begins its 2022-2023 season with “The Ties that Bond Us” featuring world renowned violinist Melissa White performing alongside JCSO musicians. The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts.
Kingsport Times-News
Blocked punt turns the tide for ETSU
An accidental play changed the fortunes of the East Tennessee State football team on Saturday. When Erek Campbell blocked a punt that teammate Harold O’Neal returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, it set the tone for the Bucs’ 45-3 victory over Robert Morris.
Kingsport Times-News
Saylors-led ETSU crushes Robert Morris with first-half blitz
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State. Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — and the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a nonconference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Second 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Sunday
BLOUNTVILLE — Sunday’s your last chance to smell the black powder and see Union and Confederate forces fight it out 1863 Civil War style. The annual Battle of Blountville is in the middle of its reenactment of the Sept. 22, 1863, battle this weekend, with a student-only education day on Friday followed by reenactment on Saturday and a final battle to come on Sunday afternoon.
Kingsport Times-News
Two D-B students earn perfect scores on Advanced Placement exam
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Ria Kothari and recent graduate Noah Lee earned perfect scores on a college-level Advanced Placement exam in spring 2022. Kothari and Lee are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam.
Johnson City man accused of kicking officer at Tennessee Volunteers football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Johnson City man accused of kicking an officer at Saturday's Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville was arrested, according to a police report. Authorities said 30-year-old Ryan Michael Gambino was charged with public intoxication and assault on a first responder. A police report said that Gambino was...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Overmountain Heritage Day at East Middle marks 1780 mustering for Battle of Kings Mountain
BLUFF CITY — The first Overmountain Heritage Day school program in three years gave about 200 Sullivan East Middle School eighth-graders a first-hand look at this region’s part in the Battle of Kings Mountain history. It came through re-enactors and vintage items they showcased.
Kingsport Times-News
Cyclones gain confidence despite loss to Mavericks
After three seasons of pretty much dominating the state, Elizabethton’s football team stands at 1-4 this year. But what the Cyclones accomplished Friday night in a 35-34 loss to Anderson County likely erased some disappointment and replaced it with promise.
Kingsport Times-News
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle in online auction
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools may be sold to Lakeway Christian Schools after an online auction high bid of $2.3 million, according to Monday results posted on the Sullivan County Schools website. However, the Sullivan County Board of Education must approve or deny the bid and the County...
Kingsport Times-News
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during the month of October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
A tree knocked over during Sunday night's storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman.
Kingsport Times-News
Parade magazine to shift to e-Edition format
The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
