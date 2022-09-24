ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Quarles ready for first crack at ‘Rail Rivalry’

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful. The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gate City rolls to interstate sweep of D-B

GATE CITY — Continuing its late season march, the Gate City volleyball team rolled over interstate foe Dobyns-Bennett on Monday, earning a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 sweep. The Lady Blue Devils dominated in almost every facet of the match, especially at the net. The shorthanded Lady Indians are lacking size because of an injury to Inari Phillips.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Oliver's Bucs enjoy first official day of basketball practice

JOHNSON CITY — The calendar says Monday was the first official day of practice for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. In reality, though, the Bucs have been going strong since the early part of the summer. “They’re probably dying to play against a different uniform or...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Overmountain Men once again cross the Watauga

ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical re-enactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia commanded by Col. William Campbell on Sept. 25, 1780, to join forces with other Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals who marched together to the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.
WATAUGA, TN
WJHL

Science Hill High School’s homecoming game rescheduled due to weather

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the Science Hill High School Athletic Department announced that the Topper homecoming football game originally scheduled for Friday has been pushed forward to Thursday due to weather. Homecoming festivities will begin on Sept. 29 at 5:15 p.m., and the game against Morristown East kicks off at 7 p.m. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B's Poore wins state coach of the year award

KINGSPORT — The awards keep piling up for Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore. Poore was named the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb to appear in Abingdon

ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Tickets on sale now for 'The Ties that Bond Us'

JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra begins its 2022-2023 season with “The Ties that Bond Us” featuring world renowned violinist Melissa White performing alongside JCSO musicians. The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blocked punt turns the tide for ETSU

An accidental play changed the fortunes of the East Tennessee State football team on Saturday. When Erek Campbell blocked a punt that teammate Harold O’Neal returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, it set the tone for the Bucs’ 45-3 victory over Robert Morris.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Saylors-led ETSU crushes Robert Morris with first-half blitz

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State. Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — and the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a nonconference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Second 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Sunday

BLOUNTVILLE — Sunday’s your last chance to smell the black powder and see Union and Confederate forces fight it out 1863 Civil War style. The annual Battle of Blountville is in the middle of its reenactment of the Sept. 22, 1863, battle this weekend, with a student-only education day on Friday followed by reenactment on Saturday and a final battle to come on Sunday afternoon.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two D-B students earn perfect scores on Advanced Placement exam

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Ria Kothari and recent graduate Noah Lee earned perfect scores on a college-level Advanced Placement exam in spring 2022. Kothari and Lee are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cyclones gain confidence despite loss to Mavericks

After three seasons of pretty much dominating the state, Elizabethton’s football team stands at 1-4 this year. But what the Cyclones accomplished Friday night in a 35-34 loss to Anderson County likely erased some disappointment and replaced it with promise.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during the month of October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Parade magazine to shift to e-Edition format

The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

