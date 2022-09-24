ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Wears White & Sparkly Bustiers In 1st Appearances After Talking About Son

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLGEf_0i917g8z00
Image Credit: NGRE/BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian, 38, was a gorgeous sight to see at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan, Italy! The reality star, who went to the event to support her sister Kim Kardashian‘s collaboration with the brand on Sept. 24 and wore not one but two incredible looks. Following the show, the mom-of-two sizzled in a white dress with cutouts, adorned with crystals along with a tight pencil skirt. She added a sparkly bag, white pants, and layered necklaces to the hot look as she headed to the star-studded after party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xe4B3_0i917g8z00
Khloe Kardashian looking incredible in Milan at the D&G afterparty. (NGRE/BACKGRID)

For the show itself, she opted for a sparkly silver bustier top over a long-sleeved black turtleneck, matching sparkly silver bottoms, and black leggings, as she stopped to take photos with her mom, Kris Jenner, and three of Kim’s kids, including, North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4. The beauty had her long blonde hair pulled up in a high bun with one strand framing each side of her face and added sunglasses to the look.

At the show, single Khloe sparked some romance speculation as she got cozy backstage with Italian actor Michele Morrone, 31! The Good American founder and Netflix’s 365 Days star snuggled up for a sexy photo backstage after the show. Khloe pressed her body against the actor and model, who put his arm around her waist in the snap, which he shared to his Instagram story. HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment.

Kris also looked epic in a white suit as she stood beside Khloe and smiled. North wore silver overalls over a white t-shirt and sneakers, and had multiple necklaces and very thin framed sunglasses on. Chicago, meanwhile, dressed a lot like her aunt Khloe in her own silver bustier top over a black long-sleeved top and leggings.

As the well dressed family cheered her on, Kim took the runway of the fashion show in a long sparkly black dress with spaghetti straps. She also had her long hair pulled up in a loose bun with strands hanging down as she was joined by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce. She topped off the look with a cross necklace and earrings and showed off dazzling makeup.

Khloe and her family sat front row center to watch Kim take on the lights and cameras in her epic look and were fully supportive. The appearance comes after Khloe made headlines for talking about her new son for the first time in the latest episode of The Kardashians. She also talked about choosing to have him via surrogate and the scandal surrounding his father and her ex, Tristan Thompson, who conceived another child with another woman shortly before the surrogate was pregnant.

“It’s just been a lot to go through all at the same time,” she said, through tears, on the episode. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it’s just a different experience. Time’s ticking and I keep burying my head in the sand, but that doesn’t do anything.”

